WATERLOO — Fresh off a vote to allocate 85% of Seneca County’s room occupancy tax revenue to the Chamber of Commerce for tourism promotion, the Board of Supervisors revisited the issue at Nov. 23 committee meetings.
The board’s Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism Committee began its meeting with an appeal from Fred Capozzi and Bob McKeveny for $5,000 for the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum in Seneca Falls to help pay for actors from the classic 1946 Frank Capra movie to come for the 75h anniversary celebration of the movie’s release at the Wonderful Life Festival Dec. 8-12.
They also said the festival committee needs money to bring the car driven by George Bailey, played by Jimmy Stewart in the movie, from the RKO Studios in Arizona to Seneca Falls for display at James Auto Group in Tyre.
That request would come out of the 15% share of the room tax the board will keep to fund applications for tourism event officials and for other needs, such as infrastructure.
Committee Chair Kyle Barnhart, D-Lodi, said he supports the request. He also said that $30,000 from the tax should be allocated to assure compliance with room occupancy tax requirements by all eligible businesses.
“That should be taken off the top and then we do the 85-15 split,” said Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette.
The committee then noted a request for $70,000 from Friends of the Three Bears, a group dedicated to preserving the unique three-building county courthouse complex in Ovid, and requests from Cayuga and Seneca lake watershed groups for funding from the county, towns and villages.
After debate, the committee voted to move these resolutions on to the full board Dec.14:
• Allocate $30,000 for compliance enforcement with room tax collection by eligible businesses.
• Allocate $5,000 to the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum.
• Reduce the proposed allocation to the Friends of the Three Bears from $70,000 to $35,000.
In other committee action:
PERSONNEL: Voted to introduce a new local law waiving the residency requirement for those holding the positions of Personnel Officer and Director of Public Health. The people the county wants to hire for those positions both live in Cayuga County. A public hearing will be scheduled in January.
PUBLIC WORKS: Voted to sell a 1.76-acre parcel on Thurber Drive to the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority for $110,000. The vacant land would be the site of a new RGRTA bus office and bus garage.
WATER & SEWER TREATMENT, MANAGEMENT AND OPERATIONS: Following a spirited debate, the committee voted 3-1 to bring a motion to hire Hunt Engineers & Surveyors of Horseheads to do a study of the feasibility of forming a county water and sewer authority. That motion will be brought up at the Dec. 14 meeting. Some board members suggested bringing back the three firms that bid on the study for more questioning, but a Lorenzetti motion to do that did not receive a second.