WATERLOO — The question of whether the Cayuga Indian Nation is legally required to pay property taxes on land it owns that is not in federal trust has been an issue in Seneca County for 12 years.
Tonight, the Board of Supervisors will get an update from Treasurer Frank Sinicropi on more than $6.5 million in back taxes the county believes are owed since 2009.
The county asserts the taxes are owed to it and the towns of Seneca Falls and Varick and the Seneca Falls Central School District.
The county has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal of lower court rulings that the Cayugas cannot have their properties foreclosed on by the county for non-payment of property taxes. In apparently contradictory rulings, lower federal courts have agreed the taxes are due and owed, but the Nation is immune from legal action to enforce collection or from initiating foreclosure proceedings against the properties.
The Cayugas bought the properties from willing sellers. They are within the Cayugas’ 64,027-acre land claim area in Seneca and Cayuga counties.
In 1980, the Cayugas sued for return of the 64,027 acres, plus trespass damages. They lost that case because the claim was filed too late. The land bought by the tribe is around 1,300 acres and is mostly residential houses leased to tribal members. The leasing of the homes has also produced a legal challenge after tenants have been in arrears in rent payments.
In other action on tonight’s agenda, the board will:
• Acknowledge emails from three local sportsmen’s clubs urging support of state legislation authorizing youth ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow during hunting season with the supervision of an adult licensed hunter. New state regulations would allow that if a county board approves a local law to that effect. The board has introduced a local law and will conduct a required public hearing July 6, followed by a vote that night.
• Consider a motion authorizing the transfer of the 162-acre Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 6632 Route 96A, Romulus, to the state so it can become the state’s first veterans cemetery.
The county obtained title to the 162 acres from the state in July 2008. The land has been part of Sampson Naval Training Station, now Sampson State Park. The county then established the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the land, using state grant money to make physical improvements. The county IDA and Economic Development Corporation managed and operated the cemetery.
On Veteran’s Day 2019, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state would establish the first-ever state veterans cemetery. In February 2021, the state issued a Request For Proposals from municipalities for consideration as the state veterans cemetery. On May 24, the state unanimously selected Sampson as the site. In its application, the county said the land would be transferred to the state at no charge.
• Consider a 20-year lease agreement with the Friends of the Three Bears Inc. of Ovid for the county-owned courthouse complex on Main Street in Ovid. The property contains a front park area, three separate buildings in declining size known as the Papa Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear or collectively, the Three Bears.
The friends group has been leasing the property in recent years and spearheaded the historic preservation and utilization of the buildings and land. The lease will address the terms of use of the premises, repair and maintenance responsibilities, insurance, liability and indemnification requirements.