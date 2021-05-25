WATERLOO — Robert S. Duncanson is said by many to be the greatest Black American landscape artist in the western United States of the 19th century.
He was born in the town of Fayette in Seneca County in 1821, some 200 years ago, and the Board of Supervisors Government Operations Committee, meeting tonight, will consider giving its support to a multi-state project honoring Duncanson this year and into 2022.
The resolution before the board tonight notes that First Lady Jill Biden and Sen. Roy Blount, R-Missouri, chose Duncanson’s painting “Landscape with Rainbow” to be displayed behind the speaker’s lectern for the ceremonial event that took place in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda shortly after the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan.20.
The painting was chosen because it reflected the theme of the 59th annual Congressional post-inaugural luncheon ceremonies of “Our Determined Democracy: Forging A More Perfect Union.”
The Monroe, Mich. Rotary Club and several museums and art societies in the cities of Monroe, Cincinnati and Montreal are spearheading a multi-state project honoring Duncanson. The Monroe Rotary Club has contacted the Fayette Historical Society to seek its participation in this project as Duncanson’s birthplace and the supervisors will consider supporting that effort, designating June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022 as the year honoring Duncanson in Seneca County.
The board also will ask County Historian Walter Gable and other local historians to secure a historic marker honoring Duncanson in Fayette.
Additionally, the board will also consider a motion declaring itself the lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review Act for Phase II of the Cayuga-Seneca Cana Trail from Waterloo to Seneca Falls. The motion would schedule a public hearing on the SEQRA determinations for the project and adoption of the trail plans for 6 p.m. July 13.
The county was awarded a $70,000 grant from the Genesee Transportation Council to study concepts and alternative routes for the extension of a trail that begins in Seneca Lake State Park. The plan design was completed in August 2020. If approved by the Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism Committee, the motion would go to the full board for final approval in June.
In other agenda items tonight, the board will:
• Hear the Public Works Committee consider a motion authorizing the lease of the Papa Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear buildings and grounds at the Three Bears courthouse complex in Ovid to the Friends of the Three Bears, which was formed to preserve and utilize the historic property.
• The Environmental Affairs Committee will be given a presentation from Mark Venuti and Ian Smith from the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization. The committee will also consider a motion to introduce a local law authorizing youths age 12 and 13 to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow during hunting season with the supervision of an adult licensed hunter.
• The Finance, Assessment & Insurance Committee will be given an update on the status of the $6.6 million allocated to the county under the American Recovery Act.
• The full board will meet to conduct a public hearing on Local Law D of 2021, amending a 2020 local law regarding partial property tax exemptions for certain senior citizens and persons with disabilities. That would be followed by a motion to adopt the local law. The full board will also consider a motion directing ways to use $500,000 in Congressionally-Directed Spending Funds or earmarks to support elimination and removal of blighted structures within the county, especially along tourism corridors.