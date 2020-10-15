OVID — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to send a letter to state officials expressing concerns about the sale of the former Hillside Children’s Center campus to local businessman Earl Martin for $65,000.
The county Industrial Development Agency voted this summer to sell the 172-acre property on the former Seneca Army Depot in Varick to Martin, owner of Seneca Dairy Systems and Deer Haven Park. He was the only bidder to respond to a Request For Proposals.
The property was assessed for $350,000 by Varick Assessor Ann Morgan.
Because the sale price was so far below the assessed or market value, the IDA had to inform the governor’s office, the state Secretary of State and other agencies of the situation and get approval. The state has 90 days to respond or by mid-December.
IDA officials said the sale price was low because of extensive upgrades Martin will need to make to the dozen or so buildings and to avoid the IDA having to pay some $100,000 in estimated annual maintenance and utility costs. The IDA also liked the proposed use of the property as an extension of Deer Haven Park to the south and for housing of workers at Seneca Dairy Systems and Deer Haven Park.
Martin also bought 7,000 acres of former depot land from the IDA several years ago with plans to relocate his Seneca Dairy Systems iron gate and fencing manufacturing business in Fayette there and to add a galvanizing plant at that site.
The board’s Government Operations Committee met prior to the full board meeting Tuesday.
They voted 3-2 to send the letter voicing concerns about the sale to state officials, citing the lower sale price, what they felt was limited circulation of the RFPs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what they felt was incomplete information provided by Martin. IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis asked to speak to the committee, but committee Chair Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, denied her request.
Last week, Martin cut off water service to the property, which some said negatively impacted other water users in Varick and Fayette.
Voting to send the letter were Lorenzetti, Kyle Barnhart, I-Lodi and Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls. Opposed were Ralph Lott, R-Seneca Falls, and Ernest Brownell, R-Junius.
When the committee motion went to the full board later in the meeting, it was approved, 9-5. The weighted vote was 520 to 236. Opposed were Lott, Brownell, Mike Reynolds, R-Covert, Ron McGreevy, R-Tyre, and Don Trout, R-Waterloo.