WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors will vote at its year-end meeting Thursday on motions giving 105 county workers a 3 percent pay hike in 2020.
The raises are proposed for 55 workers who are on the management salary schedule and correspond with the 3 percent raises negotiated by unions representing other county employee groups.
A second motion would grant the 3 percent raises to 50 workers not represented by a union contract or not on the management salary schedule.
Other agenda items include:
• A motion to authorize additional funding not to exceed $50,000 for the not-for-profit group Seneca White Deer Inc. for obtaining professional and legal counsel to challenge an application by Earl Martin, owner of the Deer Haven Park in Romulus leased by SWD for bus tours, to get a patent to use the Seneca White Deer name.
• Authorize service contracts and funding amounts for 2020 for affiliate organizations supported in the county budget. They include $398,000 for Cornell Cooperative Extension Service, $299,687 for Seneca County Soil & Water Conservation District, $110,000 for the county’s five public libraries and the Finger Lakes Library System, $48,825 for the Beverly Animal Shelter, $6,000 for the Seneca County Fair Association and $5,000 each for Pathway Home and the Memorial Day Committee.
• Authorizing a contract extension with NTS Inc. for support and maintenance services to the county Board of Elections for voter registration, signature digitization and document imaging. The cost is $27,630.
• Approving an application for and acceptance of a $56,430 state grant to help with the county’s 2020 census count.