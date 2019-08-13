WATERLOO — A special committee may be authorized Tuesday to spearhead the effort to make county-run Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery the state’s first veterans cemetery.
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and vote on a motion Tuesday authorizing Chairman Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo, to appoint members of the committee. The board will first decide how many people will be on the special committee.
The duties of the committee will be to:
• Develop a budget for 2020 when the cemetery will transition from the county Economic Development Corporation to the Board of Supervisors.
• Develop a marketing plan to assist in fundraising, public and political awareness of the Sampson Cemetery and the need for it to be a state operated cemetery.
• Develop a program to address the veteran’s and veterans family’s options for internment at the cemetery and crematorium.
The 162-acre cemetery is at the south end of the former Sampson Naval Training Station and Sampson Air Force Base on Route 96A in Romulus.
In other agenda items, the board will:
PRESENTATION: Be given a presentation on tourism promotion activities of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce for the second quarter of the year.
PETITIONER: Be asked for financial support by Daniel Hacker, director of bands for Waterloo High School, to help the band participate in a Veterans Day band competition in New York City.
SURPLUS SLATE: Consider declaring 65 pieces of slate sidewalk that has been replaced by a new sidewalk at the Three Bears Courthouse Complex in Ovid. As surplus, the slate can be sold and the county plans to work with the Friends of the Three Bears to sell the slate and use the proceeds to continue the maintenance and upgrades to the historic Three Bears complex.
LOWER SPEED LIMIT: Be asked to “insist” that the state Department of Transportation reverse its denial of the county’s request to lower the speed limit on East Lake Road in Fayette, Varick and Romulus from 55 to 45 mph, citing safety concerns.
VICTIM AND WITNESS ASSISTANCE: Vote on a motion to accept a three-year, $245,016 state grant for victim and witness assistance and to move that program from the mental health department to the district attorney’s office. The grant requires a 20-percent local match.
CONTRACT: Consider a contract between the Sheriff’s Office and South Seneca Volunteer Ambulance Corporation to provide prompt, adequate care and transportation to the employees and inmates of the Law Enforcement Center in Romulus. The contract establishes fees for basic life support calls, advanced life support and a per-mile fee of $7.75.
OPIOID RESPONSE SERVICES: Vote on a motion to accept a $212,147 state grant in support of opioid overdose response services in the county.
