WATERLOO — Since 1973, Seneca County has been one of 15 counties along with the cities of Buffalo and Rochester that have owned the Western Region Off-Track Betting Corporation (WROTB).
But on May 2, development of the 2023-24 state budget included a change to the New York State Racing, Pari-Mutual Wagering and Breeding Law where control of WROTB was taken from the founding counties and given to Erie and Monroe counties and Buffalo and Rochester.
That did not set well with the Seneca County Board of Supervisors. They voted June 27 to direct County Attorney David Ettman to begin all necessary litigation to halt implementation and enforcement of the 2023 modification or amendment to the state Racing, Pari-Mutual Wagering & Breeding Law. Litigation would name the state, the governor, the State Assembly, the State Senate “and any other party deemed necessary” to bring relief to the residents of Seneca County.
The resolution argues that the Municipal Home Rule Law restricts the State Legislature’s ability to act in relation to the property, affairs or government of any local government. The local government, such as the Board of Supervisors, is authorized to act in relation to the property, affairs or government only by general law or a special law passed by at least two-thirds of the legislative body.
The board notes that no such action was taken in regard to giving up ownership of the WROTB to the two large counties and two large cities
The resolution notes that two gaming operations are operated at Batavia Downs in Genesee County and the del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County that could be affected by changes in the makeup of WROTB ownership.