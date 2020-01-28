WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing tonight on a local law that would provide 3 percent to 4.9 percent salary increases to 32 county officials for 2020.
The hearing wlil be followed by discussion and a vote on adopting the salary increases.
The proposed salaries, retroactive to Jan. 1, are:
Board of Supervisors chairman Bob Hayssen, $17,733; the other 13 board members, $13,797 each; County Manager Mitch Rowe, $114,092; board clerk Margaret Li, $59,377; District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz, $200,355 (set by state); Public Defender Michael Mirras, $83,939; Finance Director Halle Stevens, $87,505; County Treasurer Frank Sinicropi, $37,131; Director of Real Property Tax Services Lisa Keshel, $58,870.
Also, County Clerk Christina Lotz, $71,571; County Attorney David Ettman, $108,130; Personnel Officer Christopher Wagner, $80,000; Election Commissioners Tiffany Folk and Carl Same, $64,306 each; Sheriff Tim Luce, $84,033; Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart, $97,793; Commissioner of Human Services Tracy VanVleck, $87,867; Director of Weights & Measures Susan Sauvageau, $60,396; Historian Walter Gable, $16,750 and Commissioner of Public Works Samuel Priem, $103,442.