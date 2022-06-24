SENECA — The Town Board and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County have partnered to apply for a state grant to be used toward improved housing for farm workers in the town.
The board said the grant would be submitted on behalf of three farms in the town that employ farm workers housed onsite: Lawnhurst Farms, Ivy Lakes Dairy, and Hemdale Farms. The money, if awarded, would rehabilitate and replace existing, substandard housing and help those employers better deal with covid or other pandemic and communicable diseases.