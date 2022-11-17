SENECA — Once again, the Town Board in this Ontario County community has allocated a portion of the revenue it receives from Casella Waste Services of Ontario LLC to reduce the town’s county tax levy for 2023.
The board voted Tuesday to use $500,000 of the $2.1 million it expects to receive through terms of a host community agreement for Casella’s operation of the Ontario County Landfill along Routes 5&20. That will reduce the county tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value for town residents by about $2.
The town will use the rest of the revenue to eliminate the town tax levy for the general and highway funds, resulting in no town tax for property owners.
In other action:
• SALE — Trustees OK’d the sale of a 2.3-acre parcel of town-owned land on Route 245 in Stanley to Franklin Land Associates LLC of Brentwood, Tenn., for $75,000. The buyer plans to construct a Dollar General store on the parcel.
The sale is subject to a permissive referendum.
• BUDGET — The board approved a 2023 spending plan of $5.4 million.