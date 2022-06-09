SENECA — Let the debate on the future of the Ontario County Landfill begin.
The landfill is scheduled to close when its permit expires in 2028. However, allowing it to expand and continue operating beyond that date now appears to be a possibility. The decision will be made by the town, county, and state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The Seneca Town Board Tuesday voted 4-0 to hire Causewave Community Partners LLC of Rochester to design and conduct a process for public input on the 389-acre landfill. That process likely will begin later this month.
“A year and a half ago, the county began working on a strategic plan for solid-waste management after 2028,” town Supervisor Drew Wickham said. “Our town will be a big part of that process, and we want input from town residents as we make a decision.”
Wickham said Causewave has performed public education work for the county’s Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management.
Aaron Latanzio of Causewave made a presentation on a tentative plan for public input. He said information will be presented on the benefits of the landfill, including tax breaks for town residents, free solid-waste disposal, and contributions to local organizations. He said information also will be presented on the impacts of closing the landfill, including less noise, odor, traffic, and road repairs.
Latanzio said preliminary data shows the average property owner in the town saves $150 a year in taxes because of the revenue the landfill provides the town. Seneca has a population of 2,721.
He said there would be three public information sessions this summer, in the three fire stations in different parts of the town. There also would be a community survey given to all town residents to express their opinion on what should happen with the landfill after 2028.
“That would give everyone a chance to literally vote on the issue,” Latanzio said.
Wickham, in response to a question, said state law prohibits a formal referendum on the issue.
The Causewave program also involves education through use of social media, postcards, email, posters, and local news media.
The cost to the town would be $2,735. Latanzio said Causewave would be eligible for a $2,740 grant from the Hollowell Fund.
Councilman Jesse Orbaker asked if the presentations would be neutral. Latanzio said they would, calling that “very important.”
Wickham said county officials have told him the town’s sentiment on the landfill will be a key part of the county’s decision-making process on the future of the landfill.
“I don’t see a long process. Most people have an opinion on this,” Wickham said. “I see our process taking place sooner rather than later.”
Town residents Ed Lavin and Katie Roll said people should be told of the environmental benefits of closing the landfill, not just the financial implications. Board member James Malyj said agriculture also should be a major consideration.
Latanzio agreed with all three.
“It’s not all about money,” Wickham said. “It’s also about quality of life, what we want to tolerate, and what we are sick and tired of.”
Wickham, Malyj, Orbaker and Councilman Jason Mosher voted in favor hiring Causewave. Board member Howard Keeney was absent.
After the meeting, Wickham said the only option for expanding the landfill would be to the south, on land owned by the town. That area, immediately south of the landfill’s southern border, consists of 40 acres.
Wickham said Casella Waste Systems, which operates the landfill for the county, bought the land from Donald Jensen in 2015 to use as a source of fill material for the landfill in light of its upward expansion, but the town insisted that Casella deed the land to the town, and Casella agreed.