SENECA — Charles “Bud” Smith attended his last meeting as a member of the Seneca Town Board Dec. 17.
Smith has been a member of the town Planning Board and an elected member of the Town Board for more than 40 years.
The board approved a motion recognizing and honoring Smith for his years of service to the town.
“Bud served for many, many years on our planning board and then as a Councilman on our Town Board and during that time, he diligently served his community and accomplished many great tasks that will be long remembered,” the motion stated. “Bud’s perseverance and dedication to public service has inspired and encouraged others to follow in his footsteps and the Town Board of the town of Seneca wishes to offer our gratitude and well-wishes to our friend, colleague and mentor, Charles ‘Bud’ Smith.”
Unanimous approval of the motion was followed by a round of applause for Smith, who said it was a pleasure to serve the community and he will miss being on the board. Board members told Smith there will always be a seat for him at board meetings.
Jesse Orbaker, who succeeds Smith on the board, said he has “big shoes to fill” and he will serve the town with the same dedication and integrity that Smith has exhibited for the past 40-plus years.