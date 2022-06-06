SENECA — The town of Seneca has hosted the Ontario County Landfill since 1974. The landfill’s current state permit expires in 2028 — and town officials want to know what town residents feel about the future of the 389-acre facility.
The Town Board has scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday to hear a presentation from the non-profit organization Causewave Community Partners of Rochester. The town may contract with Causewave to help engage town residents in discussions on the future of the landfill, which is operated by Casella Waste Systems through an agreement with the county.
Town officials said they need to determine a preference for future plans and want to engage town residents in the decision of whether to close or expand the landfill.
Closing the landfill would require the county to find a new location for solid-waste disposal outside of Ontario County. The last expansion of 43.5 acres in 2012 came with the belief that the landfill would close in 2028.
Under the current contract with Casella, town residents benefit from reduced town taxes, free waste disposal, and other town improvements. County residents get help from annual revenue generated from landfill tipping fees.
In order to retain those benefits, the landfill would have to expand onto adjacent property.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, the Town Board will release information on how residents can share their opinions on the future of the landfill.
The county purchased the land on Routes 5&20 for a landfill in 1971. Construction began in 1974, and the county operated it from 1974 until 2003, when it entered into a 25-year contract with Casella.
For more information, visit https://www.townofseneca.com.