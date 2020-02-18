SENECA — Every year, the Town Board authorizes an independent, third-party audit to determine if Casella Waste Systems is paying the town the proper amount of money due under the Host Community Agreement.
The town is the site of the 389-acre Ontario County Landfill on Routes 5&20. Ontario County contracts with Casella to manage and operate the facility.
Casella shares revenue it receives from landfill customers with the county and town based on the number of tons taken in the previous year. The board will authorize an audit of 2019 payments tonight.
The 2018 audit, done by James Daigler of Grand Island, showed the town owed Casella a single penny. Casella paid the town $2,144,212.95, but the audit showed it owed a penny less. That was based on 1,049,126.26 tons of waste in 2018, with 920,334.87 tons of that being regular household waste. The rest was called Beneficial Use Deposits.
In 2016, the town ended up owing Casella $4.68.
The independent audit is paid for by Casella.
Revenue from the landfill allows the town to avoid having a general or highway property tax and to pay down the town’s share of the county tax levy.