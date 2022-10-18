SENECA — Close in 2028 or stay open beyond that.
The Seneca Town Board is scheduled to take a formal position on the future of the 389-acre Ontario County Landfill during its meeting tonight. (Oct. 18) It begins at 7:30 p.m. in the town’s Flint Road municipal building.
While the final decision on the future of the Routes 5&20 landfill will be made by the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, the host town’s position is expected to be a major consideration in that decision.
The first motion on the agenda is a vote on whether to the town wants to see landfill operations end in 2028. If that is approved by the five-member board, there would be no need to vote on the second motion, which would support continued landfill operations after 2028. If the first motion is rejected, a vote on the second would follow.
The landfill’s current permit expires Dec. 31, 2028, which is when the facility is expected to be at capacity for accepting solid waste.
Both resolutions note the Town Board conducted three public hearings in June and several other informational meetings to gather input on the future of the landfill. The town also conducted a survey, and 60 percent of the respondents favor keeping the landfill operating beyond 2028.
Also on tonight’s agenda:
• A discussion about the 2023 town budget. Revenue from Casella Waste Systems, which manages the landfill for the county, has allowed the town to not have a town tax levy and to reduce its county tax levy.
• A motion allowing the town to override the state’s tax cap, if necessary, when adopting a budget.
• A measure allowing the concealed carry of a firearm on town properties, with approved signage warning people to decide if they want to be in a space where people could be carrying a weapon.