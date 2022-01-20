GENEVA — The Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall on County Road 6.
Officers for 2022 will be elected. The current lineup is chairman Mark Venuti, vice chairman Kyle Barnhart, treasurer Jim Smith, and secretary Grant Downs. Only Downs has indicated he won’t serve again.
There will be an update on the status of the Seneca-Keuka Watershed 9 Element Plan.
The meeting will be in person as well as via Zoom. Those attending in person are asked to wear a mask.