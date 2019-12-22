ROMULUS — Thanks, but no thanks.
Seneca White Deer Inc. President Dennis Money said Friday he appreciates the financial assistance offered by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, but he won’t accept it.
Last week, the board’s Agriculture & Environmental Affairs Committee agreed to contribute $50,000 to Seneca White Deer so the organization could continue offering guided bus tours at the former Seneca Army Depot. That resolution will be on the agenda for the full board’s year-end meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday. It’s unclear if Money’s decision will result in the motion being withdrawn.
“I don’t see Seneca White Deer using the money offered by the Board of Supervisors,” Money said. “The license agreement is too tight, and I don’t see any benefit to the generous offer.
“We do appreciate the county’s support, however,” he added.
Money told the committee Dec. 17 that Seneca White Deer was ending its tours at the end of the year. He said Earl Martin, the owner of the 3,000-acre conservation area where the white deer and other elements of the tour are located, charges the group $8,400 a month in rent, and tour revenues are not enough to meet that obligation.
“Our options are slim, and we are still planning to leave on Dec. 31,” Money said.
Seneca White Deer has a licensing agreement with Martin, who has taken steps to increase food sources for the deer and other wildlife.
Several county board members expressed displeasure with the amount of rent Martin is charging, prompting Tuesday’s action.
Martin issued a statement in response to Seneca White Deer’s announcement, indicating the bus tours would continue under a new operator in 2020. As yet, there are no specific details as to whom that might be.
The former depot is the site of the state’s largest herd of white, white-tailed deer, first discovered within the depot’s fence in 1949. Seneca White Deer tours have been popular, but have been fewer in number during the cold-weather months.