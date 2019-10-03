ROMULUS — Seneca White Deer Inc. will sponsor a Fall Festival and Run With the Deer race Saturday.
The day’s events will center around the Ingle Welcome Center on Route 96A.
The full schedule:
• Registration for the 5K, 10K and half-marathon races runs from 7-8:30 a.m. Races begin at 8:30 a.m. and will traverse the Seneca White Deer property.
• Doors open for the fall festival at 11 a.m.
• The Cornell University Lab of Ornithology bird walks will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-2 p.m.
• The “Wowee” wildlife presentation will be at 11:30 a.m. inside the Ingle Welcome Center.
• There will be mini-tours of the former Seneca Army Depot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., running every hour.
• Live music by the band “Private Ryan’’ will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Ingle Center.
• Wildlife walks with the Finger Lakes Community College Conservation Department staff will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.
• Seneca County Historian Walter Gable will give a history talk on the former depot and sign a book he has written on the depot from 1-2 p.m. at the Ingle Center.
• Live music by the Ende Brothers band will be from 2-4 p.m.
• Ben Williams will talk on quality deer management from 3-3:30 p.m.
• Raffle winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. One does not need to be present to win.
• The festival ends at 5 p.m.
The events are all free to the public. Seneca White Deer is requesting a $5 per car donation for parking.