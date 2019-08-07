ROMULUS — Seneca White Deer tours are not just about rare white deer.
They also includes the military history of the former Seneca Army Depot where the tours take place.
Military re-enactors representing American soldiers from the Revolutionary and Civil wars along with World Wars I and II will gather to create a living military history timeline from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the John and Josephine Ingle Welcome Center, 5479 Route 96A.
The event is free and open to the public.
Re-enactors have authentic uniforms, tents, camp equipment, flags, weapons and other artifacts. Visitors are encouraged to take photographs and talk with re-enactors about the military history they represent.
“This is a great new project for us,” said Seneca White Deer President Dennis Money. “We’ve been doing white deer tours of the former Seneca Army Depot for a year and a half now and the military history of the site is as popular as the famous white deer. We’re really excited to host this event.”
Seneca White Deer conducts 90-minute, narrated bus tours of the conservation area several times a day Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors can find detailed tour schedules and make reservations online at senecawhitedeer.org or by calling (315) 759-8220.
