ROMULUS — Seneca White Deer Inc. is winding down its active role in natural resources conservation at the former Seneca Army Depot.
The organization has created a scholarship fund to preserve its legacy and promote conservation education through Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Finger Lakes Institute. Seneca White Deer will partner with Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association to endow the new Finger Lakes Conservation Scholarship.
White Deer President Dennis Money said the endowment will provide support for one or more HWS students to conduct summer research and conservation education in the Finger Lakes region, encompassing land and water venues. HWS will administer the scholarship through the institute. Each year, HWS will select students to receive the scholarship.
Supporters may donate to the scholarship fund through the HWS website. Money said revenue from merchandise sales, tour fees, and donations also will provide funding for the FLI scholarship endowment.
“After more than 20 years of working to protect wildlife and the environment in the Finger Lakes region, our Board of Directors felt that we could best use our resources to fund a successful ongoing program that can carry on our work as our organization winds down its operations,” Money said. “SLPWA and HWS, experienced and effective forces in the field, are invaluable partners.”
Seneca White Deer operated white deer tours at the former depot for more than two years. Despite their popularity, organizers found the tour program was not successful financially. Money said the SWD board decided to end tours and explore other ways to use the groups remaining resources.
He praised the work of SLPWA and FLI in preserving and protecting the Finger Lakes, especially Seneca Lake.
Money said SWD is in the process of dissolving its non-profit corporation.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency sold the part of the former Depot where the white deer tend to live to Earl Martin in 2016. Martin has formed Deer Haven Park and launched his own tour service.