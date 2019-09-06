ROMULUS — Seneca White Deer is launching a new event scheduled for early next month.
The Run with the Deer Race and Fall Festival is Oct. 5.
The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with 5K, 10K and half-marathon races. Willow Running will handle the timing. The race routes will travel along former Seneca Army Depot roads. The courses are flat, with long, straight stretches between the vacant weapons-storage igloos.
There will be awards for overall, masters and age-group winners in male and female categories. Willow Running is offering a limited number of free race bibs to runners who raise donations for Seneca White Deer. Those interested should visit www.runsignup.com/whitedeer for full details and entry forms.
Willow Running is asking runners to raise $75 for the 5K, $100 for the 10K and $132 for the half-marathon by Sept. 30 to qualify. Willow will verify the donations, then issue a special registration code providing a free race entry.
The runner who raises the largest amount of money will win a free night at Cayuga Cabins, two White Deer T-shirts, and a bottle of wine.
Food and craft vendors, live music, raffles and silent auction, and mini-tours of the former depot will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 45-minute tours, which cost $10, are a shortened version of the regular 90-minute ones. Tours can be reserved online at senecawhitedeer.org or booked at the festival.
Live demonstrations and presentations are planned throughout the day, with animals from Wowee Wildlife, farm animals and alpacas. The Finger Lakes Community College Conservation Department will provide information and exhibits on wildlife. There will be chainsaw carving, a whitetail deer management presentation, and Seneca Park Zoo drone flights.
Numerous vendors will be on site, including Jill O’Malley’s rock painting, Melissa Miller and her fluid art, and the Little Red Wagon food truck. Music will be provided by the Ende Brothers and Ryan Spadafora. Seneca County Historian Walt Gable will give a brief presentation on the depot and sign his book, “The Seneca Army Depot: Fighting Wars from the New York Home Front.”
Seneca White Deer is asking for a $5 donation for parking. The events at the festival are free.