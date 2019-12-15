ROMULUS — When Seneca White Deer hosted its first weekend tours in 2006, then in 2009 and again in 2012, they were wildly popular.
“We were always sold out and had more than 6,000 people take those tours,” said Dennis Money, the organization’s longtime president and lead conservationist. “So we were incredibly optimistic this would work and be a crown jewel of area tourism that people would come to.”
So in November 2017, Money and other members of the organization officially started a business called Seneca White Deer Tours at the former Seneca Army Depot property.
“For the first two months it worked, but then the winter of 2018 hit. People stayed home and watched football,” Money said with a chuckle. “Reality finally sunk in. In November through March it’s pretty dead.”
About two years later, in what they are calling a blow for tourism in the Finger Lakes region, Seneca White Deer’s board of directors voted last week to end the tours. The final one is Dec. 29.
Money said the decision was an agonizing one and made reluctantly, but tour revenues and supporter donations did not meet operating expenses.
“Our efforts to build a tour program sustained by revenues from tours and donations from our supporters was ultimately unsuccessful,” he said. “We simply are unable to continue a program that cannot meet its expenses.”
The first official tour was Nov. 16, 2017. Over the next two years, the tours drew more than 15,000 local residents, tourists, conservationists, photographers and special interest groups from around the country and world.
Also taking the tours were active and retired military. Money said the revenue at first not only supported SWD’s efforts, but also injected money into the local economy and the business received national coverage and acclaim.
However, Money said it was not enough to consistently sustain the tour program. While the board explored other options and business models, none worked.
“We looked at so many ways to solve this problem, but raising the tour prices was never a consideration,” Money said. “Since the beginning, it’s been very important to us to keep the tour prices reasonable, and almost everyone who has taken the tour says it was worth every penny. In fact, we’ve had many people return and take the tour again and again, because each time it’s a different experience. You never know what you’ll see — which one of our ‘residents’ will be making an appearance.”
Dennis said the general price for a 90- to 100-minute tour was $30, with discounts for military personnel, senior citizens and children. He said the price was set after looking at other area tourist attractions — including the Corning Museum of Glass — and talking to area tourism leaders.
“We’ve always felt raising the tour price could potentially put that experience out of reach of many visitors,” Money said. “One of our key objectives has always been making this place and the wildlife accessible.”
The most recent round of fundraising, which included a grant from the Seneca County Board of Supervisors and an annual year-end appeal, couldn’t overcome the ongoing deficit.
“We are heartbroken that all of our hard and ongoing efforts to raise the monies needed to keep this program afloat weren’t enough,” said Carl Patrick, vice president of Seneca White Deer. “The generosity of the community and its leadership has been overwhelming and so very appreciated. We feel we would be doing them a disservice if we tried to continue on.”
Patrick said Seneca White Deer will be spending the next few months reaching out to those donors on their contributions, along with refunding any 2020 tour deposits.
The organization will also work to find new homes for its displays at the John and Josephine Ingle Welcome Center off Route 96A.
Money said Seneca White Deer will continue as a conservation advocacy organization through at least 2020.
The final day of tour operations will be Sunday, Dec. 29, with tours at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Tours can be booked online at senecawhitedeer.org or by calling the welcome center at (315) 759-8220 Wednesday through Sunday.
“Please don’t miss what may be your last chance to see these majestic animals in their magnificent surroundings,” Money said. “Listen to the stories. Tour the sites. At this point, we just don’t know what the future holds and this opportunity may not come again.”