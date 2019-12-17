ROMULUS — Seneca White Deer’s final guided bus tour of white deer, wildlife and military history at the former Seneca Army Depot won’t be the last chance to see the deer, according to the owner of the 3,000-acre conservation area.
Owner Earl Martin said Monday that final scheduled tour won’t be the last one, though he said, “Seneca White Deer will no longer be providing that service.”
“There will likely be tours again soon, managed by a different team,” Martin added.
Martin’s bid of $990,000 for 7,000 acres of the former depot was accepted by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors in 2016. Although it was not the highest monetary bid, the IDA liked his plan of building Seneca Dairy Systems manufacturing plant on a portion of the property, developing 100-acre homesteads and preserving about 3,000 acres as a conservation area to protect the white deer herd that lived within the depot fences.
Martin and Seneca White Deer, a group headed by Dennis Money, reached agreement on a lease of the land and a visitors center building constructed by Martin to allow the group to offer guided bus tours of the deer and wildlife and to visit sites related to the depot’s history as the East Coast’s major nuclear weapons storage facility for many years. The depot closed in 2000 and its 10,600 acres were turned over to the IDA for redevelopment.
Money and others associated with Seneca White Deer announced last week that revenues were not enough to keep the tours going and the final tour would be Dec. 29.
Martin said his commitment to protect and preserve the white, white-tailed deer and other wildlife and habitat on the 3,000 acres has not changed.
He said Money and SWD believed they had the capacity to run a profitable tourism operation that would provide people an opportunity to see the white deer from inside the former depot. Based on that, Martin and his subsidiary, Deer Haven Park, entered into a partnership with SWD, which would rent the building and lease access to the 3,000 acres zoned for conservation, “based on Dennis Money’s tourism business plan.”
Martin said he enlisted trained experts from Cornell University and others to develop an extensive habitat improvement, security and population management plan for the area.
“These activities have always been wholly independent of the tourism operation that Dennis Money led. I wish Dennis and his supporters well and thank them for their dedication to providing observation of the habitat and wildlife preserved by our team,” he said.
Money said Monday that he plans on speaking to members of the county board of supervisors Tuesday when they meet for committee meetings.
Martin said the investments he and Deer Haven made will continue uninterrupted, providing protection, suitable habitat and appropriate population management. He said he and his team are in regular contact with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to manage the herd, including testing for Chronic Wasting Disease.
Martin said he will evaluate the closing tourism operation executed by Money and Seneca White Deer and determine the best management practices and lessons learned with the objective of being able to provide tours again in the future.
“We hope that Dennis Money and Seneca White Deer will collaborate with us in making sure that interpretive materials, website transfer and other administrative items are made available so that we can continue to provide the public the opportunity to interact with these beautiful white deer,” Martin said.
He said people may not see as many white deer near the west fence of the conservation area near Route 96A because the improvements made to food supplies and habitat further inside the depot results in fewer deer on the western fence looking for food.
Varick Supervisor Bob Hayssen sent a text saying if the IDA had given the Varick portion of the depot property to the town of Varick and Seneca White Deer, both of whom submitted bids, “it would be thriving today.”
He questioned the amount of rent Martin charged SWD and was critical of the IDA for “turning its back on a true community venture over a pie-in-the-sky promise from Earl Martin.”
Money coordinated tours on weekends in 2006, 2009 and 2012, all very well-attended. Confident it could be a “crown jewel of ares tourism,” Money and others formed Seneca White Deer in November 2017 and began offering regular tours. But business from November to March was slow and the revenue dropped to where the decision was made to close.