GENEVA — COVID-19 made 2020 the Year of the Cancellation.
Festivals, concerts and everything in between had to be postponed or canceled because of covid concerns.
Most event organizers were hopeful that 2021 would be the Year of the Comeback.
Not so fast.
With the vaccine rollout off to a slow start and the virus still a major threat to the public, life has hardly returned to normal. Cancellations and postponements already have begun, and they now include the popular Seneca7, a 77.7-mile relay race around Seneca Lake that draws nearly 3,000 participants and some 350 teams to Geneva each April.
The race, one of the kickoff events to the region’s running season, was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and on Thursday, organizers announced that it’s off for 2021 as well.
“It’s sad to have to cancel two years in a row but necessary given our primary concern with the safety of our participants and volunteers,” said Jackie Augustine, who organizes the race with fellow Genevan Jeff Henderson.
The event, which features seven-person teams with each member running a leg of varying length, was set to take place Sunday, April 25.
“We hoped, as everyone did, that by 2021 we’d have the pandemic in the rearview mirror and life as normal would resume,” said Augustine and Henderson in a message to participants. “But ‘normal’ has been forever changed, and with new strains emerging and vaccines still slow to roll out, most prohibitions on gatherings, especially large gatherings, aren’t able to be lifted. Not yet.”
Henderson and Augustine knew the April date would be a longshot and considered rescheduling it for the fall. However, that posed challenges as well.
“Fall in the Finger Lakes is the height of winery business, and small family owned wineries have struggled, just as restaurants and other small businesses have,” they said. “The wine industry is looking forward to welcoming their guests back en masse in the fall, and hosting our event on top of what they are planning is just not in the cards. There is no ‘low-traffic’ fall weekend, no vast unused parking lots for us to occupy as exchange points.”
Other ideas considered to reduce course density were a multi-day “Seneca7 weekend,” which would split the field into three heats; a bikes-only option; an event with different starting points and staggered finishes; and a “relay-bubble” run housed within Seneca Lake State Park.
None of the options could be achieved for logistical and other reasons, they said.
“Every idea we had ran into a snag,” said Augustine, who noted that the event would not have complied with current state guidelines on COVID-19 mass gatherings.
Augustine stressed that it’s not just the 3,000 runners that make up Seneca7. It’s volunteers working at stops around the lake, as well as spectators.
“We know this is not the news you wanted, and it’s not what we wanted, either,” said Henderson and Augustine. “So much has happened in the past year — personally and professionally — that we are all looking for that one day of laughter and light that has become our annual Seneca7 relay. Believe us, we wanted that this year. But it just isn’t meant to be.”
The race, which sells out quickly, also benefits the local economy, said Augustine.
She said about 35 percent of race participants come from more than a day’s drive away, providing a boost for the region’s lodging facilities, restaurants and other businesses.
Augustine and Henderson said they plan on bringing back the popular relay race for April 24, 2022.
A virtual event has begun. To see the leaderboard, go to seneca7.com/event/virtual2021.html.