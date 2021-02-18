GENEVA — Organizers of the Seneca7 relay, a 77.7-mile race around Seneca Lake that was set for Sunday, April 25, has been canceled for a second straight year because of COVID-19 concerns.
breaking
Seneca7 relay race canceled for second straight year
- BY STEVE BUCHIERE sbuchiere@fltimes.com
-
-
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Baltimore music studio owner charged with shooting a local musician to death at the studio
-
'Blowout' at Seneca Meadows? Yes, say some; no, says Kyle Black
-
Wave of the future for EMS?
-
BIGGER PICTURE: A dermal amulet
-
'Blowout' at Seneca Meadows? Yes, say some; no says SMI's Kyle Black
-
Man pleads guilty to Penn Yan home invasion
-
Phelps' new distillery Smokin' Tails off to a great start
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: Geneva opens season with big win over Newark
-
When it comes to outdoor education, this school’s got it covered
-
Two arrested in Canandaigua shooting
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
What do you look forward to doing the most when all of the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted?
You voted: