GENEVA — After holding virtual events each of the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a popular relay race around Seneca Lake returns in its normal form this weekend.
And, largely because of the two-year hiatus, organizers of the Seneca7 are reminding the motoring public that runners will be on area roads.
The race, which features 250 teams of seven runners apiece, begins at 6 a.m. Sunday in downtown Geneva. Runners will follow a route down the lake’s west side on Route 14, continue through Watkins Glen, and come back along the east side of Seneca Lake in the afternoon.
“Runners will be spaced out in six waves, with the first at 6 a.m. and the final wave at 8:45,” race co-director Jeff Henderson explained. “We expect to see traffic along the west side of the lake during the morning hours, through Watkins Glen around lunch time, and along the eastern shore in the later morning and afternoon. East Lake Road near Sampson State Park should see the most traffic between 4-8 p.m.”
“Some teams travel with their runner in a vehicle, but a number of teams travel by bicycle,” added the race’s other co-director, Jackie Augustine. “This helps lower congestion at the exchange points, where the teams hand off running responsibilities to the next runner. We’re asking the public to watch out for bikes out on the roadway as well.”
The route covers 77.7 miles.
While this year’s event marks the first time drivers will see Seneca7 competitors in three years, organizers noted this year’s field will be smaller than in past years, with about 80 fewer teams in keeping with guidance on social distancing. Other changes include a virtual pre-race briefing, instead of a large gathering of thousands of athletes in the Smith Center for the Arts.
“We’re playing it safe because we want to be able to safely, responsibly host this event, and keep our athletes and our community healthy at the same time,” Henderson said. “This race wouldn’t exist without the hundreds of volunteers who come out from Geneva and communities around the lake in Ontario, Yates, Schuyler, and Seneca counties. Keeping everyone safe and healthy is a priority for us.”
“This race became a running tradition in the Finger Lakes for many years, and we were forced to take it virtual in 2020,” Augustine added. “It’s so refreshing to have our teams back. We’re excited to have them back in Geneva, and back on our course where they belong.”