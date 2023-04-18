GENEVA — Organizers of the Seneca7 are asking drivers to be mindful on area roads during the race around Seneca Lake this Sunday — an event that will feature its largest field since before the pandemic.
The 77.7-mile relay race, which will see 307 teams of seven runners apiece converge on the area, begins at 5:45 a.m. in downtown Geneva. Runners will follow a route that will take them down the west side of the lake on Route 14, through Watkins Glen, and back along the eastern shore of the lake later in the day.
“Runners will be spaced out in nine waves, with the first at 5:45 a.m. and the final wave starting at 9 (a.m.),” race co-director Jeff Henderson said. “We expect to see traffic along the west side of the lake during the morning hours, through Watkins Glen around lunch time, and along the eastern shore in the later morning, afternoon, and into the evening. East Lake Road between Sampson State Park and Geneva should see the most race traffic between 4 and 8 p.m.”
“Some teams travel behind their runner in a vehicle, but a number of teams all go by bicycle,” added fellow race co-director Jackie Augustine. “The absence of vehicles for the 26 teams who opted to go bike-only will help lower congestion at ‘exchange points’, where teams hand off from one runner to the next. That’s why we’re asking the public to watch out for bikes out on the roadway that day as well.”
After canceling the 2021 race due to Covid-19 and having a scaled-down version last year, organizers said a full field is expected this year, due in part to a “bounce-back” in running events following the pandemic. However, race officials are keeping some changes from last year, including a virtual pre-race briefing instead of a large gathering of athletes.
Henderson praised the numerous volunteers who will handle traffic and other functions at exchange points and along roadways, noting they help in all types of weather.
“This race wouldn’t exist without the hundreds of volunteers who come out from Geneva and the communities around the lake in Ontario, Yates, Schuyler, and Seneca counties,” he said. “They were out there last year when temperatures reached 90 degrees, and they’ve been out there on the colder weekends — even when we’ve seen snow out on the course. Keeping everyone safe is a priority for us and we can’t thank our volunteers enough.”
This year’s race will be the first to include a new co-director, Ian Golden. The Ithaca resident and owner of Red Newt Racing is a former Seneca7 participant who will take the reins from Henderson and Augustine in the future.
“I’m excited about what the future holds for this event,” said Golden, who directs running events in the region and ran the Seneca7 in its inaugural year. “The Seneca7 is an event known for bringing out local runners and volunteer participation, and for working with area charity partners. I look forward to getting to know the community better during race weekend and in the years to come.”