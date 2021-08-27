SENECA FALLS — As cities, towns, and landmarks across New York state continue to mark the significance of Kathy Hochul being sworn in as the first woman governor of New York, the streets throughout Seneca Falls will ring at noon on Saturday.
To commemorate and honor Seneca Falls’ place in the journey for women’s rights and women’s suffrage, the Town of Seneca Falls and the Seneca Falls Development Corp have coordinated a simultaneous bell-ringing event with the cooperation of area churches prepared to reverberate chimes throughout downtown.
“Seneca Falls is globally recognized as the birthplace of Women’s Rights,” said SFDC board Chair Joell Murney-Karsten, “and hearing these chimes throughout the town at the same time is a wonderful way to embrace and share this historic first.”
The churches participating in the coordinated ringing of the bells are Trinity Episcopal, Seneca Falls United Methodist, and the First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls. To honor the fact that Gov. Hochul was sworn in as the 57th governor of New York state, the bells will ring for 57 seconds starting at noon Saturday.
“This commemoration isn’t at all political,” said Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara. “We welcome Gov. Hochul as the first woman governor of our state and look forward to acknowledging our town’s contributions to the Women’s Rights movement with chimes that reverberate throughout downtown Seneca Falls.”