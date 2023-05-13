The day dawned in the Finger Lakes like any normal spring day. A moderate frost graced the landscape, shining crystallized encapsulations on every twig, blade, bush, and lingering corn husk — all immobilized as if fashioned from glass.
The sun crested the horizon, shining a spotlight on this brilliant stage, akin to the curtain rising on one’s favorite play. On this day, Deer Haven Park would host a most welcomed audience. The seventh- and eight-graders from South Seneca schools were anticipating an adventure into the history of the land, as well as an opportunity to learn what life is currently like beyond the fence.
Life in the park was just beginning to stir as the tour guides arrived bright and early. The glistening ice relented quickly to the rising sun and soon relinquished its frosty armor, escaping into a fine, misty fog that rose from arched munitions igloos like a wave of specters striving toward the heavens.
By the time the first round of school buses arrived with seventh-graders on board, the park had welcomed a rise in temperature nearing 50 degrees. A perfect day to tour. The students were exuberant for this adventure. Together with their guides, they stepped back in time to Iroquois villages, post-Revolutionary War farmstead settlements and the government’s dispossessing of the latter over a century later.
The reverberating oohs and ahhs at the munition igloo’s entrance paled in comparison to the resounding elation at the sight of the white whitetail deer. If ever a busload of students could be gasped into momentary silence, let the record show, this would be it.
The second round of school buses arrived in timely fashion with the eighth-grade class just as enthusiastic to forge new vistas and embark upon newfound experiences. Some came equipped with impressive cameras, others used their cell phones to snap captivating moments.
Learning of WWII and the Great Depression, many in this class were privy to the era, albeit seeing the vastness of the former Seneca Army Depot brought realism to their textbooks. Personnel bomb shelters and munition igloos were scrutinized, the practice grenade and artillery fields as well as the infamous “Q” area witnessed and elaborated upon.
Turkey vultures were spotted lofting overhead as they searched for brunch. When asked if anyone in the class was aware of the vulture’s line of defense against predators, one student shouted, “projectile vomiting!” An audible, rippling cringing effect followed.
The white whitetail also did not disappoint on this second tour, with appearances and inquisitiveness enough for participants to get some great photos. All the students learned about the recessive gene component of the deer and grasped the biological concept, once again bringing to life their studies.
The resident eagles were not visible at their human-sized nest that morning, but their mate for life tradition was shared noting that this pair had been a part of the grounds for more than a decade. Soon, new eaglets will be exploring their birthplace and learning survival skills in the overall semblance of this conservation area they call home.
At the conclusion of each class tour, the students were asked if they enjoyed their time and if they learned anything about nature, the environment, history and/or science. The answer was a resounding “Yes!”
DHP was delighted to be a part of South Seneca’s 7th and 8th grade curriculum. What a wonderful way to step outside the classroom and textbook arena, allowing students to learn through seeking and experience while enjoying wildlife and nature. A true educational adventure awaiting anyone who endeavors to venture beyond the fence.