The leaf boasted a stunning burnt amber hue. Hovering, it had freed itself from the pristine, kaleidoscopic canvas painted by Mother Nature’s skilled hand. Standing out in bold relief, it teetered on the breeze, swaying to and fro as it drifted toward earth, reminiscent of a pendulum’s sway, its curled edges swung aloft, tilting one way then the other. Hypnotically captivating within a ray of sunlight (albeit a brief interlude) on this cool and breezy autumn day.
It touched down gracefully in a multicolored expanse of leafy carpet, one which blanketed the tour route within Deer Haven Park. A welcoming runway for the very important guests who would venture beyond the fence this day to enjoy the first Fall Festival with combined annual Open Wagon Tour event.
Closer to the Visitor Center, an ensemble of the DG Caywood Camp 146 Sons of Union Veterans could be observed in full Civil War reenactment garb replete with pup tent. Akin to the materialization of an historical tome unfolding right before their eyes, visitors were enlightened to a past that acutely affected families and establishments right here in the Finger Lakes.
Over a hundred visitors were hosted that day even though a cloudy sky threatened harsher weather. Many boarded the open wagon tours bundled in layers of sweatshirts and jackets. Those who chose the bus tours were safe from the sharp gusts, but all were enthusiastic to hear of the Seneca Army Depot’s military history and to see the wildlife, which apparently did not disappoint.
According to one young lady from Johnson City, NY, who was with her “Nona” to partake in the Fall Festival and the local author book signings, there were “a lot of deer — even white ones!” Angelina Quaglia was celebrating her 10th birthday that day and had just disembarked from an open wagon tour. With eyes lit with excitement she announced, “There was a young deer with its mom, and we saw a dad too! He was big!” When asked if “the dad” had antlers, Angelina enthusiastically nodded yes. She affirmed her visit that day was the best birthday yet.
The Fall Festival vendors were geared toward all age groups. Teddy’s Menagerie from Phelps arrived with Sabrina the calf, ducks, and turkeys. These just a smidge of the roughly 300 dairy and beef cattle and over 70 chickens, turkeys, and ducks back at their farm.
Geneva Gelato supplied hot and cold treats while The Little Barn from Auburn presented a variety of appealing hand-crafted items from blankets to stuffed animals as well as artistic fall wreaths and accent pieces. Country Side Market of Interlaken also had a beautifully plentiful display of fall mums, gourds, house plants, Adirondack chairs, dried flower arrangements, pumpkins and much more.
Meanwhile, the Finger Lakes Chapter of Military Preservation Association arrived with 2 Vietnam era jeeps, a Korean War jeep, and a WWII amphibious vehicle. Many visitors encountered these fascinating machines up close and personal with options to board and capture photos. The knowledge of this group’s members, Walt and Sharon Young, regarding these vehicles was limitless. A great experience for all who partook.
As the day wound down and DHP staff and volunteers got to converse, perhaps the most rewarding realizations were the positive remarks that came from the guests themselves: How enjoyable is the Fall Festival, especially the annual Open Wagon Ride Tours. How educational is the military history. How they love seeing the wildlife. How the energy of the park is so peaceful and relaxing. “There’s just something about it,” one grateful guest shared. How they are appreciative for what’s been preserved. How the Visitor Center is inviting, has a great archive of museum pieces, as well as a nice variety of gifts.
And perhaps most importantly: Guests shared that they look forward to many more events and attractions to unfold as they plan return visits. What a wonderful combined visitor testimony, one that extends a welcoming hand for continuing adventures beyond the fence.