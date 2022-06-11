A chickadee’s lone call reverberates across land and sky. Fluttering leaves cascade like dominoes, graced by a softened breeze. In the distance, mere remnants of sound — a road once traveled, whose voyagers swiftly pass leaving only a lingering hum of rubber against asphalt. When the sun glistens between shifting clouds, its brilliance is welcomingly warm, as encompassing and penetrating as the peaceful energy that is Deer Haven Park.
It’s fascinating how memories echo through one’s mind when nature is allowed to nurture on all levels of consciousness. This sentiment resounds from park to visitor, visitor to visitor, and back again as it has done since the park’s inception. Staff see this most prominently when visitors opt for personal tours like that which occurred recently for Ron and Dawn Donk and family. Ron could flashback to when he was once that passing motorist seeking a glimpse of a white whitetail deer.
“When we’d drive by, we’d always look for white deer,” he confided, “but we didn’t realize the military side of things.” Once Ron delved deeper into what Deer Haven Park represents in its totality, he felt he wanted to share its depth. “To show the family what I’m interested in ...” the words caught in an emotionally gripped throat, “is such a great thing to do.”
It is as if experiencing the park’s military and general regional history paired with its vast flora and fauna leaves visitors in a mystified reverence and awe. The Donk family tour consisted of eight adults and seven children.
“This is the first time we’ve all been able to be together since covid started,” Dawn expressed. An occurrence of such appreciation that it served to set the scene for an amazing adventure.
Beginning the bus tour with the history of why the acreage was chosen, and the layout of the Depot being a purposeful military endeavor, the Donk family soon disembarked to explore and learn about the munitions igloos. The family was transported back in time to WWII and the Great Depression.
With the first ever military draft instated, many men were being sent overseas to fight, leaving the women to sustain homes and families. Many of those women became WOW (Women of War) workers and delved into all aspects of the former Seneca Ordinance Depot’s many jobs.
Stories about the infamous “Q Area” established in the 1950s were shared along with the history of the women’s encampment housing those against nuclear arms in the 1980s.
A backdrop of what life was once like for not only the military enlisted at the Depot but those who were Italian prisoner’s of war held captive there as well. How life unfolded for some of these contributors to the park’s history is fascinating.
Then, of course, there’s the wildlife. The white and brown whitetail always make any adventure exciting, especially for the youngsters, and these youngsters were not strangers to wildlife in general. 10-year-old Shaelyn and Samantha, and 6-year-old Isla were right up to speed and interactive with information on everything from eagles to beavers to deer.
Private tours are a wonderful, personal way to be hosted by a seasoned tour guide, capped with specialty stops in a relaxed and comfortable manner. Capturing photographic moments in time, making memories, and traveling back in the mind’s eye to when life was demanding but festooned with the fortitude of those who came before, challenging those of us of today to remember, appreciate, and preserve.
It seems no matter when one ventures beyond the fence and no matter what one’s state of being, once the park’s energy is felt and seen and its history experienced, visitors come away in a much better place than where they started. “Everybody said what a wonderful time they had,” Ron later shared. “Thank you.”