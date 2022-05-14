Have you ever found yourself seeking escape from the bustle of the day to day? Have you sensed the tugging of your heart like that of angelic fingers strumming imperceptible harp strings connected solely to you? As if something out there was calling and your inner senses craved a serenity that could only be found by communing with nature herself?
The whispering touch of the breeze. The majestic beauty of the trees, branches dancing, waving fresh scents while the sun’s glistening upon water, rock and skin penetrates to your very soul. Calm. Peace. Healing.
The thought begs one to ponder: If nature were to have a face, what would it look like? At DHP, there appears to be many faces of nature. A community of faces all culminating in a small slice of existence within a conservation site steeped deep in military history as well as many species of flora and fauna.
It seems uncanny that it has been over 20 years since members of the community began to make their voices heard for the conservation of this acreage, including protection for the white whitetail deer herd, which found refuge within its 1941 fences. Also uncanny is that it is nearly five years since the park opened its touring doors to the public. Sharing. Caring. Believing.
When a community comes together for issues that are dearest to hearts, minds, and souls and support one another, amazement never ceases. Giving back is just one of the many ways a community holds fast and true to its origins. Recently, at DHP numerous staff and their family members partook in the 2nd Annual Friends of the Interlaken Public Library 5K support walk. Founded in 1902, the Hinman Memorial Library established its Friends of the Library group in 2020. The Friends help with book sales, memberships, and fundraisers. When staff member Gary Hunt introduced the DHP team to this newly founded group, many found it in their hearts to help by participating in the 5K last year, and then once again this spring.
Thus, the team walked, encountering the magnitude of the park and how small we as visitors are within it. Sharing interludes with brown and white whitetail, wild turkey, beavers, and eagles, the many faces of nature were revealed. A newly detected eagle’s nest was spied upon — could this be offspring of our annually returning pair, making additional homestead at the park?
Numerous species of birds were heard and seen, along with turtles sunning themselves and a pair of geese leisurely nesting. There is something esoteric in one’s presence throughout the park. Akin to some archaic and clandestine entity that wills the senses to absorb all that is positive. To breathe. It is as if nature speaks, communes, and gently caresses and then releases so one may move on transformed and in awe of what they’ve just encountered.
It is this kind of experience that all involved with the inner workings of DHP wish to share with their community and beyond. A true gift, which staff works endless hours to make available and inviting every touring season for you, your family, and friends. The park has opened its tourist door for the 2022 season and invites everyone to find their own interlude with nature, and to learn the park’s vast military history. Come, relax, and revel in the many faces of nature, humankind included, which dwell beyond the fence, and enjoy.