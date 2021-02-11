SENECA FALLS — Town officials and others reported an apparent eruption or “blowout” of a portion of the capped mound of buried trash on the northeast corner of the Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill Thursday.
Not so, said landfill regional manager Kyle Black.
“It was just normal slope filling operations,” Black said. “We filled the inside slope most of last year, filling the outside slope on the east side the same way now and we’ll be doing that for the next few months to achieve final grades so we can place fill cover all along the east outer slopes this summer.”