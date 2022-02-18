WATERLOO — Congressman Tom Reed has criticized massive federal spending packages such as the stalled $1.7 trillion Build Back Better package that he said the nation cannot afford.
But he’s been an unabashed supporter of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Reed, R-23 of Corning, and fellow regional Congressman John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, were just two of 13 House GOP members to join Democrats in approving the legislation, citing the need to rebuild the nation’s transportation network, public utilities, along with expanding high-speed internet service.
He has called the package “once-in-a-generation investments in infrastructure,” and promised a few weeks ago that “you’re going to hear a lot more about these over the next 12 months.”
Thus Reed’s visit to Waterloo Thursday surrounded by officials representing Seneca County governments.
Those officials included Waterloo Mayor Jack O’Connor, Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe, Waterloo Village Administrator Don Northrup, Seneca County Chamber President Jeff Shipley, as well as Jake Welch, president of Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association and chairman of the Political Education Committee for the Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance.
Reed used the Waterloo visit to highlight clean water infrastructure funding in the legislation.
“We were proud to support the bipartisan infrastructure bill because of the important investments it made in our community and in our country,” Reed said. “Clean water infrastructure is another example of how this bill has a positive, lasting impact on the health and well-being of our residents.”
Reed said that under the bill, New York is eligible for $170 billion, including $90 billion in funding for clean water infrastructure.
He said Environmental Protection Agency state revolving funds for fiscal year 2022 includes $428 million for New York state, behind only California and Texas.
The money is earmarked for areas such as drinking water, lead service line replacement and addressing emerging contaminants, which are synthetic or naturally occurring chemicals or any microorganisms not commonly monitored, but with the potential to cause damage to the environment and human health. They include medicines, personal care products and industrial compounds.
Reed also noted that the infrastructure bill includes $13.5 billion for roads and bridges, $685 million for airports, $11.2 billion for public transportation, $58 billion for rail and $100 million to expand broadband access.