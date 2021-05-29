As holidays go, Memorial Day is certainly not one for gifts, unless it’s a bouquet of vibrant flowers or an American flag placed respectfully on a veteran’s grave.
Meant to be a solemn and somber commemoration — a word I like better than holiday in this case — it was originally called Decoration Day and first widely observed in 1868 to recall the sacrifices of Civil War soldiers. Since then, it has grown to become a remembrance for all men and women who died in the service of our country, or who served our nation and have since passed away.
For Memorial Day 2021, however, the Finger Lakes region has, indeed, received a very special gift.
On Monday, word came out of Albany that Seneca County’s Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery had been selected as New York’s very first state veterans cemetery.
This is a big deal, a very big deal. And an incredible feather in the region’s cap.
Mike Nozzolio — retired area lawmaker and Mynderse Academy grad — deserves kudos for dedicating nearly 2½ decades to this pursuit. It began, simply, with creation of the Sampson veterans cemetery, which opened in 2011 on the grounds off Route 96A in Romulus that used to be Sampson Air Force Base and Sampson Naval Training Station.
Others deserve praise as well, especially members of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery Citizens Committee, and folks like Bill Yale, director of the current Sampson cemetery. Nozzolio, rightly, dishes out recognition to all of them in his “Guest” column that appears on today’s front page.
But Mike, always a staunch advocate for his beloved Finger Lakes, has been the driving force. A huge baseball fan, he also told me he took a page out of the baseball movie “Field of Dreams” when planning the Sampson cemetery — you know, “If you build it, they will come.”
With a goal in mind of someday having it eligible as a state veterans cemetery, Sampson was built to the exacting specs of the National Cemetery Administration’s standards.
“We wanted to do everything just right,” Nozzolio said in a phone call Monday morning, “so that when the time came, we would be able to say, ‘We’re ready to take it to the next level.’”
Sampson was among a dozen proposed sites for the state cemetery and had these pluses going for it: among the other 11, it serves the largest veteran population within a 75-mile radius (over 130,000 vets); it currently has 799 heroes and their family members interred there, but has room for 6,000 gravesites on its present 15 acres; all told, however, it has the capacity for 80,000 gravesites on 162 acres; it is already open and running and being maintained by Seneca County, which will transfer ownership to the state.
When the selection committee got together to decide on the state cemetery, it’s been reported that it took all of about 20 minutes to unanimously select Sampson.
In a state where even the most mundane of topics can take months, sometimes years, of deliberations, this one was a slam dunk, if I may mix sports methaphors.
Nozzolio was prescient. They built it, and the state came.
There remains one more hurdle to clear — the state Division of Veterans’ Services now must apply for federal approval and funding to the National Cemetery Administration. Again, however, because Sampson was built to NCA criteria, it is not expected to be a difficult approval process.
I don’t have any relatives whose final resting place is Sampson, though I have dozens who served, including two who died in combat. I have friends and relatives of friends, however, who are interred there, so I try to visit a couple of times a year. The serenity and the reverence of the grounds are profound. The dignity these true American heroes are accorded and thoughts of their immense sacrifices can move you to tears.
Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery was indeed done right. And now this extraordinarily special Field of Dreams is ready to move to the next level.