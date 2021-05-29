The Finger Lakes region for as long as I can remember has given appropriate honor to our veterans, and taken Memorial Day ceremonies seriously and respectfully. Memorial Day is much more than the beginning of summer, but rather a time to pause and give honor to those who shed their blood for our freedoms.
In part this heritage stems from the community of Waterloo being the nationally recognized birthplace of Memorial Day. But our region’s gratitude to our Nation’s veterans goes far beyond a single day and ceremony, and I’m honored to report that this Memorial Day brings special recognition and responsibility that again sets our region apart. To add to being the designated birthplace, our region is now a designated resting place of honor as the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery has been selected this week to be the very first New York State Veterans Cemetery in the National Cemetery system.
When the late Steve Bull, who for decades operated a local pharmacy in Seneca Falls, was a veteran of World War II, trained at the Sampson Naval Base, and then headed the Sampson SALTS alumni group asked me to establish a veterans cemetery on the site of the former base I welcomed the challenge, but had no idea it would require a commitment of over two and a half decades to achieve.
We all agreed the project was extremely meritorious. The hundreds of thousands of sailors and airmen who trained at the Sampson Naval and Air Force bases deserved the appropriate honor of an eternal resting place in the magnificently beautiful setting along the eastern shore of Seneca Lake, directly adjacent to the Sampson State Park. But what was both worthy and logical became immediately challenged by complex federal and state policies that all weighed against establishing a veterans cemetery at Sampson.
From the very beginning of our efforts the veterans of the greater Finger Lakes region were steadfast in their support of the project. Unfortunately in the past a number of policy makers from Albany and Washington did not share our enthusiasm.
After years of pursuing conventional routes, all blocked for a variety of reasons, it became apparent that we must go forward and build the highest quality resting place of honor for our veterans, and if we were persistent, the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery would one day become a New York State Veterans Cemetery.
Through the years I encouraged Sampson supporters and anyone who would listen to keep pursing this objective and it will happen. In my capacity as a NY State Senator we enacted laws to transfer the land and require New York State to join the national cemetery system, as well as secure over $6 million to plan and prepare the site, construct interior roads, build the committal shelter, and renovate the base fire house into a beautiful space for funeral services.
Many others contributed their time and effort, such as volunteers lead by Skip Campbell that built restrooms in the chapel building. Cindy Campbell helped raise contributions for appropriate memorials. Veterans Rick Connors, Don Linborg and Carm Pascarella were outstanding early volunteers. The work of those supporters and the Seneca County IDA, were outstanding. The invaluable efforts of Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe and the Sampson Veterans Cemetery Director Bill Yale always went above and beyond and kept our goal in focus. Eighteen months ago key members of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, former Chair Bob Shipley and current Chair Bob Hayssen, asked me to serve as Chair of a Citizens Task Force. The Task Force was made up of veterans and other outstanding community members, and worked together to help design a first-class application, garner letters and resolutions of support and create a website and video link.
This week our dream was realized, with the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery as the unanimous choice of Gov. Cuomo’s site selection committee to become New York state’s first veterans’ cemetery.
The Citizens Task Force members:
Mike Bowen, Menzo Case, Kenny Fellers, Linda Fellers, Joan Grela, Bob Hayssen, Rena Nessler, Robert Nye, Ken Padgett, Mitch Rowe, Bob Shipley, Mike Smith, Bruce Tuxhill, Jane Sessler Schaffer, Richard West, Bill Yale, Mike Nozzolio