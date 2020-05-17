Seneca Meadows Inc. will be fulfilling our end of the Host Community Agreement with the town of Seneca Falls and will present the town with their first-quarter payment under the terms of the partnership.
The spirit of the partnership is to act in good faith, and we will continue to perform within that spirit as we have for the last 19+ years.
The millions of dollars in taxpayer relief through the Host Community Agreement that provides for public safety, recreation and town infrastructure each and every year will continue for as long as we have an agreement with the town, and we hope that is well into the future. This ongoing relief for taxpayers is essential and provides for approximately 30% of the town tax levy — taxes that would otherwise be paid by town of Seneca Falls taxpayers.
We will continue to work with the town, with the optimism that logic, reason and accountability will prevail for the benefit of all taxpayers.
Recent studies have shown that the annual economic impact of the Seneca Meadows operation is $72 million and results in hundreds of local spillover jobs above and beyond the direct essential jobs at Seneca Meadows.
As part of these green jobs, our team continues to increase its capture of landfill gas, which is considered a green, renewable energy source, and is used to produce 18 megawatts of electricity and over 3,000 cubic feet-per-minute of natural gas. This process helps mitigate the potential for offsite odors.
Seneca Meadows is deemed essential under the NY on Pause guidelines, and continues to provide the essential waste management services for the region and New York state. As essential workers, our team of 100+ has been following the CDC recommendations with disinfection and PPE to fight the spread of COVID-19 from the outset of this pandemic. Our team at Seneca Meadows encourages everyone to do the same, and stand united safely reopening the region and New York state.