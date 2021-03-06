As retired librarians and current presidents of two local libraries’ boards of trustees, we enjoyed reading Michael Fitzgerald sing the praises of libraries in his “Write On” column of Feb. 19, “Bring back the libraries, too.” We applaud his comments on the value of public libraries and we appreciate how much he has missed the opportunity to browse collections.
Public libraries in large and small communities provide a wide array of resources and services. Book collections, both print and online, entertain, educate and enlighten the reader. Digital availability of movies, games and even foreign language training offer more ways to engage. Public programing enhances the experience for kids, youth and adults through more interpersonal interaction. For some members of the community access to the technology provided by the library is their lifeline to do school work, apply for jobs or seek benefits from social services.
Like many businesses and organizations, libraries were required to close their doors last spring. But, libraries did NOT shut down. Working from home, library staff immediately pivoted their service models to address community needs within the constraints handed down by the state. The wealth of online resources available was promoted, since the physical space and physical collections were suddenly not available. Questions directed to the libraries continued to be answered via phone, email, websites and other means of communication. WiFi capabilities were expanded to make free internet service available outside the walls of the library building. Workshops, programs and even yoga sessions shifted to an online format.
As guidance was received from the state, libraries invested in cleaning and sanitation supplies, implemented sanitizing procedures and quarantine periods after physical materials had been handled, developed new staff procedures and public policies in anticipation of reopening. Soon, “curbside” service was provided, allowing pickup of requested or even “surprise me” bundles of books and movies. Laptops were purchased to loan to those without the devices needed to utilize electronic resources. Training was offered to those needing assistance in utilizing the technologies. In some cases, home delivery was offered.
Now most libraries in the Finger Lakes Times readership area are open for browsing, some by appointment and some on a walk-in basis. Even those libraries that have opened their doors continue offering curbside service to accommodate those members of the community not yet comfortable entering a public facility. Local libraries have made many adjustments during the pandemic. Some familiar library items that can’t be easily sanitized have been made inaccessible, but your experience in the library should be as rewarding as those Mr. Fitzgerald fondly remembers.
He mentioned it only briefly, but indeed many public libraries, and the regional library systems that support them, are struggling as they face government budget cuts. This year’s NYS Executive Budget proposal calls for reduced funding for our libraries for the fifth straight year, so we would encourage readers of this newspaper to support the crucial role libraries serve in our communities by contacting the governor and local state representatives and state senators.
It should also be noted that the writer would have provided a better service to the Finger Lakes Times readership by reflecting the status of local libraries, rather than his “local” California library or referencing the services of a library in a town outside of the region served by this newspaper. The doors of most local libraries are open. They continue to loan out books, DVDs, and other materials, and not just those from their own buildings, but from the whole region of interconnected libraries.
Libraries too, have been eager to reopen when it is a safe and responsible thing to do. As the reopening progresses, libraries continue to gather input on the needs of the communities they serve, follow the guidance offered by the state and adapt services and programs to the current environment. We encourage readers to contact your local library regularly to stay current on the ever-expanding offerings available in your community. Like Mr. Fitzgerald, you’ll find that libraries and library staff are awesome!