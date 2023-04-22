The current crisis of the Gayogoho:no (Cayuga) peoples has a long and complex history. Recently, New York Times reporter Jesse McKinley did some investigative reporting. In his article, “Bulldozing. Kidnapping Claims. Inside a Battle Over a Tribe’s Future” (March 13), McKinley asks: What’s behind the internal power struggle within the Cayuga Nation in New York?
McKinley spent time around Seneca Falls and Union Springs doing research, but he has done, in my opinion, an inadequate job of understanding the history of a story that has been unfolding for hundreds of years. He mistakenly conveys that the Clint Halftown “Council” is an enduring body and that the traditionalist government is composed of Johnny-come-latelies.
Long before the United States became a nation, the clan mothers chose Gayogoho:no leaders. They continue to do so today. The chiefs and clan mothers initially endorsed Halftown as federal communications liaison. He overstepped his authority, circa 2004, by refusing to step down when directed by Heron Clan Mother Bernadette Hill.
In a 2016 survey of some tribal members, Halftown was approved as the nation leader. In some minds, this put an end to the leadership dispute. The Bureau of Indian Affairs approved the survey results. By any stretch of the imagination, a “survey” does not constitute a legitimate political procedure for choosing the leader of a nation or any organization.
The U.S. government lost an opportunity to turn its history of Indian relations around. Historically, the U.S. government has violated more than 500 treaties. By continuing the relationship with Halftown, the Bureau of Indian Affairs contradicted its policy statement: “Indian Affairs honors tribal sovereignty and supports tribal self-determination. The principles of tribal sovereignty limit BIA’s legal authority to intervene in internal tribal disputes.” (New York Times, March 13)
BIA’s capacity for carrying out its policy visions in a grounded way is questionable, as its efforts are spread thinly across the entirety of Turtle Island. The Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a Pueblo native at Laguna, is upholding the federal trust responsibilities to 574 native nations. She is also expected to manage environmental conservation efforts, public lands and minerals, for all Americans.
Since the American revolution, New York state has ignored U.S. constitutional requirements and has created legal knots with native nations ever since. The U.S. Congress in the mid-20th century delegated criminal and civil jurisdiction to New York state.
After many years of trying to hold New York legally accountable, a federal jury in 2004 awarded the Cayuga Nation $248 million in damages for the state’s theft of the Nation’s land. However, this “award” was soon overturned, leaving the Nation without any recompense at all for the theft of their 64,000-acre reservation by the state.
Today, the Nation’s citizens living in community around the lake find themselves in economic woes of a much different sort. An ongoing problem with Halftown’s control of the Cayuga Nation of New York include his arbitrary decisions to deny benefits to those who oppose his policies.
In a statement by Halftown: “My ultimate goal is for the Cayuga citizens — whether they live on the reservation or across the country — to be as supported and prosperous as possible.” Halftown’s demands for “rent” from opponents is a ruse for eviction since federal money exists for housing.
“Where’s our clinic? Where’s the health care? Where’s some immersion schooling for the kids?” asks Wanda John, a traditional Gayogoho:no, in the New York Times article. While Halftown claims to bring organic food for tribal members, in February 2020 he order the demolition of a community garden built by members of the Nation.
The recent decision by the BIA granting the Cayuga Nation land-into-trust status might appear as a win for the Nation. In fact, it strengthens Halftown’s control over the Nation’s economic enterprises. They also lose title to the land that will be held by the federal government. The paternalistic “land trust” policies of the U.S. government continues to treat native peoples as if they are “unable” to govern their own affairs.
Had the BIA accepted Clan Mother Hill’s decision to remove Halftown, they would have honored the sovereignty of the Gayogoho:no and would have been acting in accord with the Two Row Wampum and the Treaty of Canandaigua. The Gayogoho:no could have continued re-matriation to the land of their ancestors without the current conflict. Imagine that.