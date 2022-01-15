2021 was a momentous year for New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls.
In June this leading institution of healthcare education celebrated the 30th anniversary of its move from Long Island to the former Eisenhower College campus (the expansive, 286-acre property had been vacant for eight years). President Michael Mestan also announced in June the school’s new name: Northeast College of Health Sciences (New York state authorized the long-planned name change June 7).
These events went generally unnoticed, or little remarked, by most citizens of the town, but not by me. That’s because since 2013 I have been privileged to be associated with NYCC, now Northeast College of Health Sciences. Operating on a trimester system, the college holds three commencement ceremonies a year. As a clergywoman, I have given the Invocation and Benediction for the last 20 services. With the worldwide Covid pandemic, no commencements were held in 2020. After near normal operations were resumed, two were held in 2021 (in July and December), with carefully planned restrictions, of course.
College and university chaplains know the challenge of offering graduation prayers that will be meaningful to the graduates, their visiting family members and friends, faculty, administrators, staff, and trustees. Choosing appropriate words for the collective, while embracing religious difference, is not easy.
Extremely helpful to me in my role at Northeast College are the core values that have guided the college since its founding in New York City in 1919, more than 100 years ago. Lifted up are: Belonging, Inclusion, Respect, Collaboration, and Learning. What kind of learning? Learning that is lifelong, evidence-based, and creates “opportunities for all members to achieve their fullest potential.” This is a legacy of values I strongly endorse and joyfully join in.
I first learned about NYCC and the former Eisenhower College when I moved in 2001 from the Berkshires in Massachusetts to Ithaca to become Protestant Chaplain at Ithaca College. There I met David L. Dresser, who was an associate dean at IC. Not only had Dave served as vice president and dean of students at Eisenhower, but he also had researched and authored an incredible book about the school. Published in 1995 it is entitled simply “Eisenhower College.” Its subtitle is intriguing: “The Life and Death of a Living Memorial.”
From its initial conception in 1961 to its closure in 1983, Eisenhower College was sadly short lived. What went wrong? Dave Dresser offers a thoughtful analysis in his final chapter. This makes the book not only an interesting history, but also a useful case study for professionals in higher education. For its attractive appearance, wealth of information, abundant photos, and reference help, I’m glad I purchased a copy some time ago, even though the price was $55. (The tome is oversize and weighs about five pounds.)
Whether or not leaders of Northeast College of Health Sciences have consulted Dr. Dresser’s analysis of Eisenhower College, I do not know. I do know that following a strategic plan, they have initiated and expanded programs, made changes, and created projects that promise a strong, healthy, and flourishing future.
To me, the most exciting development at Northeast College was the completion last fall of the first stage of a multi-year “Afforestation” Project. The word is one I had never read or heard used. As I supposed, it is the opposite of deforestation, the devastating loss of trees that has been happening globally. The planting of carbon-capturing forests, trees where there were none, can help mitigate the dangers of scary and undeniable climate change.
Thanks to the visionary leadership of Northeast College, afforestation is what’s been happening on 45 acres at the corner of East Bayard Street and Route 89 on the former Eisenhower campus in Seneca Falls. A guiding mantra of mine for years has been “Think Globally. Act Locally.” This is exactly what Northeast College of Health Sciences is doing. Praise be!
The Rev. Allison Stokes has a Ph.D. in American Studies from Yale. She is Founding Director of the Women’s Interfaith Institute of the Finger Lakes, located next door to the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls. She also is a founding member of the SF Environmental Action Committee.