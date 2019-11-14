(Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series on Rod Serling and his connection to the area; the first part was in Sunday’s Times)
The irony behind the sonorous and serious narrator was a playful and funny father and friend. Despite the long hours he spent writing, he always had time for his daughters when they returned from school or they just stopped in. He is remembered by some residents of Interlaken as approachable, walking down Main Street in his flip-flops. The depth of his influence on American culture can be seen with the title becoming a catch-all phrase nearly all of us use when feeling strange in a situation or place.
His daughter Jodi reflected on what has endured in her heart. “Every character of every episode were all pieces of him. His soaring imagination, his overwhelming generosity, his quest for heroism, his irrepressible wit and above all, his profound sense of decency.”
An 11-year-old Jodi tried to wrap her mind around her father’s work as a writer in an emerging popular culture. Many stories were too mature for children. Some were a little scary.
Jodi continued: “He would describe the series as grown-up fairy tales. I would ask him if there were any animals in the series and he would tell me I was barking up the wrong tree!”
Both of his daughters, Anne and Jodi, learned to make the distinction between the television host and their father. They re-assure Rod’s fans, “There was nothing scary about him!” Among their fondest memories: All of them falling into helpless hilarity.
After The Twilight Zone ended, he went on to write, among other projects, scripts for The Night Gallery, and screenplays for A Carol for Another Christmas; Seven Days in May; and, co-wrote with Michael Wilson, the script for Planet of the Apes.
“Though Rod Serling’s original program explored fears that are still potent today (personal ruin, sinister invaders, self-aware ventriloquist dummies), his show’s obviously a product of the past.” (Cheryl Eddy wrote in gizmodo.com)
“Jordan Peele’s new version, however, couldn’t be more of the moment — which has proven to be both a strength and a weakness. ‘Each episode (reboot TZ), no matter the theme of its particular story, has also been cast with an eye toward inclusion. Like most TV shows of its era, the original series was by and large populated with white actors, with just a few exceptions — like 1960’s boxing tale ‘The Big Tall Wish,’ whose primarily African American cast was considered groundbreaking at the time.”
“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” said Peele, the director and narrator of the Twilight Zone reboot. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”
Serling believed that humanity was worth saving.
You never know when you’ll hit a detour to the Twilight Zone. The show expressed an evolving part of our culture that included uncertainty in an ever shifting world. Some stories played with whimsy as well as horror, or strange, mysterious tales, and fantastical dilemmas with moral lessons. We can only imagine what tales he would have conjured up had he lived beyond 50.
Rod made the most of his brief life with his family and in the arts. Born on Christmas Day, Rod Serling’s voice and stories could only be gifts from The Twilight Zone.