In 2009, Pat Plyter’s 24-year-old son was arrested for DWI. He had been using alcohol to suppress undiagnosed schizophrenia. Thus began nearly eight years of homelessness, uncontrollable rage, destruction of property, and multiple incidents of violence involved in arrests and resulting in prison sentences. His encounters with law enforcement exacerbated his mental illness, and he was confined to prison because neither the police nor the courts nor we as a community knew of alternatives. In one nine-month stay at the county jail he was catatonic the entire time.
But five years ago Seneca County began an effort to train officers in crisis intervention — an eight-hour course in how to deescalate potentially violent encounters involving people with mental illness, substance abuse, dementia, and development disabilities. John Cleere, Seneca County undersheriff, credits Kaitlyn Laskoski, the department’s mental health specialist, for first initiating this training at the Seneca County jail, as well as a strong active County Mental Health Department under Margaret Morse. Today, this has become the cornerstone of the county’s Police Reform and Reinvention project that includes officers from county sheriff, Seneca Falls, Waterloo and Interlaken and is open to the NY State Police as well.
The education involves a full week of training as part of every basic officer’s training. It is directed at helping police to be knowledgeable about behaviors associated with mental illness and addiction and how to intervene in a way that deescalates such situations. People like Pat’s son still need to call police when the voices in their head cannot be controlled but officers now understand mental illness. Pat’s son considers them “friends”… helpful partners in his treatment. They are courteous and call an ambulance to take him to an emergency room. In the “old days” he was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car.
Has Seneca County found an issue that all residents agree is helping the community? Seems so. The Seneca County Police Reform and Reinvention project began as part of the governor’s mandate for all law enforcement agencies across the state to seek community input into what works and what needs to change.
Seneca County was ahead of the curve on this, so expansion of their efforts was a normal next step. Last year they held (virtually and in person) three public forums throughout the county to listen to residents and ask them to fill out an online survey. Over 500 people responded; 72% reported that they had had “some contact with law enforcement” in the past year, 91% of those reported that they were treated “professionally with dignity and respect.”
Cleere says most of the suggestions involved a desire to see officers out in the community more and to understand what they do and why. A draft of Seneca County’s plan is nearly complete.
Undersheriff Cleere says that his department now gets requests from other larger municipalities on our plan. He says community policing is “beyond political parties.” This program is valuable for all of us and enhances our sense of safety and of a strong community.
I was stopped in the past year for running a stop sign in Seneca Falls. The young police officer was very courteous, and I laughed when he asked “is everything OK?” because there are many times when, at 73, I’m racing home with the universal problem … getting to the bathroom!