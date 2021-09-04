As members of the Town of Seneca Falls’ Budget Committee, we would like to respond to Seneca Meadows District Manager Kyle Black’s letter that appeared in the mailboxes of Seneca Falls residents last weekend. By explaining the committee’s mission, nature of our discussions and where things currently stand with the 2022 budget preparation, we hope to shed light on the letter’s inaccuracies.
Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara invited two town residents — Brad Jones and Susan Porter, who both spoke at last fall’s budget hearings — to sit on a committee whose main thrust was to start the budget process earlier in the year and scrutinize the impact of landfill funding. Ferrara and Principal Account Clerk Bev Warfel round out the committee.
Town Board member Doug Avery is not a member of the committee, nor does he lead it, as Black’s letter states.
This committee started meeting weekly earlier this year with Warfel providing critical data and explanation of the town’s budget and reserve funds.
From the outset, the committee’s goal has been to better understand town finances and explore how the town of Seneca Falls can begin to wean itself off of landfill funding in its operating budget, which is made up of the general and highway funds (the sewer/water budget is designed to be self-sustaining based on user fees).
Prompting this goal is the fact that Local Law #3, currently on the books, calls for the Seneca Meadows Landfill to close in 2025. The committee members have varied opinions on the landfill’s future in Seneca Falls but do agree that creating fiscal policy goals beyond the next budget year and reducing the town’s reliance on landfill revenue makes sense for several reasons.
In the spring the committee met individually with board members, then in June with the full board in public session to discuss its work thus far. There was unanimous consent among board members to consider budget options with a reduced reliance on landfill revenue.
To that end, different budget scenarios — not proposed budgets — were developed to illustrate what it would take to remove landfill funding from the town’s operating budget by 2025. These scenarios involved several variables:
• Using $1.25 million in tax stabilization reserve funds (over six years) to offset landfill revenue;
• Keeping the overall budget at a 2 percent tax cap increase year to year;
• Not using any fund balance at year end to apply to the following year’s budget;
• Decreasing landfill revenue incrementally in the operating budget to $0 for the 2026 budget.
By plugging in current budget numbers with these variables, different projected tax rate increases resulted for each year.
To be clear, the scenarios presented to the board illustrate the task at hand and are a starting point for discussion. Other variables, if agreed on, exist and can amend the projected tax rate numbers. Reducing costs is one variable. Extending the time frame from five to 10 years is another variable. Using more reserve funds upfront and less later is yet another variable.
The concept of weaning is to ensure that a huge tax rate increase does not occur should landfill funding stop suddenly, be it 2025 or another year. There is no doubt difficult discussions and choices will have to be made to bridge the funding gap, whether this year or in the future. But the longer the town delays looking at these challenges the more difficult it will be later — whether later is 2025 or beyond when our children are saddled with Seneca Meadows calling it a day in Seneca Falls and an even greater percentage of landfill funds support the town’s budget.
The preliminary 2022 budget has not been completed or shared with town board members. At the last public meeting where the committee’s work was discussed, the Town Board asked to delay discussions until that preliminary 2022 budget had been completed. So at the moment, this discussion is on hold.
In his letter, Black unfairly targets Democrats as those calling for tax increases. That is not true. The board has not yet decided on any tax rate increases associated with the 2022 budget, and Republicans and Democrats alike unanimously supported the concept of exploring how to wean off landfill funding. They should be applauded for doing so. Attention to a common goal and whatever consensus can be reached should not be jeopardized by Black’s mailing, which oversimplifies and inaccurately reflects the committee’s work.
The Budget Committee has tried to take a hard look at where the town stands vis a vis landfill revenue and has shared its findings thus far with the Town Board for consideration as the 2022 budget is developed. Hopefully constructive discussions can continue.