The Seneca Falls Town Board got a lot of attention recently when it talked about planning to stop receiving revenue from Seneca Meadows. Important questions should be answered. What is their plan for the future? How will they suddenly replace the $3 million in revenue from the Host Community Agreement?
If you feel like you’ve heard it before, you have. And it didn’t make any sense then, either.
The Seneca Falls Town Board refuses to shoot straight about its scheme. They throw around euphemisms like “increasing revenues,” “taxpayer relief reserves,” and “reducing expenditures.” We know better. This translates to higher taxes and less services. Seneca Falls taxpayers deserve better.
Over the past three years the Seneca Falls Town Board has voted to increase taxes on hardworking families living in Seneca Falls. They didn’t need to raise taxes. They continue to receive and spend over $3 million per year from SMI. Why are they raising your taxes?
Voting against a beneficial partnership with Seneca Meadows and losing $3 million each year is irresponsible fiscal policy. It wasn’t that long ago when the Town’s own expert said Seneca Falls’ only option would be to cut funding for services, and — wait for it — raise our taxes by 300%.
In reality, “reducing expenditures” means eliminating funds for things like the Police Department, the Community Center, and Vince’s Park. All critical components for helping make the Finger Lakes the community we love. Are “taxpayer relief reserves” going to fund the police?
By recklessly planning to reject Seneca Meadows and funds from the Host Community Agreement, the Town Board is threatening the future of our quality of life, local jobs, public safety, and the local economy.
Seneca Meadows has been a positive part of the local economy for three decades. Our more than 100 employees and local vendors don’t just have jobs, they build a career here. Good paying jobs at Seneca Meadows enable local families to raise their kids right here in the town where we grew up. Opportunities matter, and we’ve been providing them for years.
Our Valley Infill plan will keep us safely operating without expanding our footprint for another 15 years. We are a vital part of Seneca County’s bright future and are proud of the work we do onsite and the support we provide everywhere else locally that’s important to you.
Seneca Meadows officials have attended public meetings for years. We’ve answered questions from the regulators, elected officials, and the public. We’ve given detailed and thorough answers to what our plans are for the future. Political catchphrases might sound harmless, but the policies they hide are painful and permanent. The Town Board should be held to the same standard as Seneca Meadows. The public deserves details.
It’s a clear choice for the future of the Finger Lakes. Continuing to partner with a valued partner and trusted neighbor or be forced to decimate cherished local institutions and tax us into oblivion.