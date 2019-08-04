Last week the Keuka College community was shocked to the core when news was received that Trevor Irby, a recent Keuka graduate, was fatally shot by a shooter at the Gilroy (Calif.) Garlic Festival. I drove through the semi-rural, agricultural community of Gilroy on a business trip many years ago and recall seeing signs advertising this Festival. I could not imagine then or believe now that one of our graduates would be the victim of gun violence at that site and Festival.
What this tells me by clear evidence is that none of us are safe from this plague, which is ending or devastating the lives of innocent people, including children, in our country. Can we consider ourselves safe in taking our children and grandchildren to the New York State Fair, the Fox Run Garlic Festival, Seneca Lake State Park, a CMAC concert, church, or to any place where a group or crowd of people is planning to enjoy the event and beauty of upstate New York?
I find it ironic yet heartening that Gov. Cuomo just signed into law stricter gun control measures in our state. It is a help but not enough to prevent handheld assault weapons of war from getting into the hands of those who would kill and hurt people in fits of rage and disregard for human life.
We find it interesting that only one incident of mass shooting in New Zealand resulted in the banning of weapons capable of firing many rounds in seconds, in other words, weapons of war.
I fully support the intent of the 2nd Amendment — the right to bear arms. However, when that amendment was written no one could anticipate the advancement in assault weaponry which is available today. Hunters do not use assault weapons for sport. Individuals who wish to own pistols for sport or self- protection are able to do so through a thorough licensing process, and hunters can purchase shotguns and hunting rifles when of age, etc. Who needs an assault weapon to satisfy their gun ownership rights?
While there currently may be a legal right and path to owning assault weapons in many states, one wonders what the individuals who own them would feel if their son, daughter, or grandchild were the victim of gun violence.
Like many, only a fraction of owners of assault weapons will ever have this experience. My guess, however, is like us last week, if not personally affected, many of us including the assault weapon owners will know someone, somewhere who is a victim, relative or friend of a person whose life has been destroyed or ended by the utilization of one of these weapons. This loss of life and for those who survive, loss of loved ones or loss of personal potential due to gun related injury is devastating by any measure.
I hope and prayer that sometime very soon the collective wisdom and conscience of our fellow citizens, especially those elected to represent us, will decide that the carnage must stop and will take action to implement appropriate gun control and elimination of assault weapon legislation. We the people, have the power to demand our representatives implement laws, policies and procedures to essentially rid our country of the availability and ownership of assault weapons. Being realistic, we know there will always be a very minuscule segment of the population that will disregard laws, policies and procedures and be in possession of these weapons. They would be considered criminals subject to appropriate penalties and punishments. The hope is that the number of assault weapons in the hands of those potentially breaking the law would be far, far less and the process and punishment for owning them would be such that over time the threat would be drastically reduced. To do nothing is unconscionable.
If you don’t believe it, ask Trevor Irby’s family and friends.
