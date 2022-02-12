To some people, the story of the Cayuga Nation of New York (CNNY) might add up to a confabulation of facts, events, misunderstandings and nefarious manipulations of what occurred over the course of more than 200 years of American and Indian history in New York state. The current dispute is not only between “factions” of the Gayogoho:no, but the continued mishandling by the government of the United States.
In my view, it is important for elected officials (of all levels of government) and citizens, to take a step back on the current political crisis in which we are enmeshed and understand some of the facts.
First, treaties between the United States and Gayogoho:no people are still alive and functional. Neither the Cayugas nor the Haudenosaunee (the Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy) were conquered. Despite the Sullivan Clinton 1779 campaign of ethnic cleansing of the Finger Lakes region during the revolution, the U.S. government was weak and could not afford continued war. Treaties that were equitable to the Haudenosaunee were negotiated. Over time, the U.S. and other interests seized opportunities to violate them. The U.S. government has a poor record of honoring agreements, having abrogated over 400 treaties with indigenous nations.
Second, as independent nations, the U.S. and Gayogoho:no each have their own method of choosing their leadership. The current CNNY is an agency of the U.S. government, having adopted the majority rule model of democracy. And it accepts U.S. government funding.
The Two Row Wampum stipulates that each nation “travel in their own vessel,” on the river of life, not interfering with the other.
The U.S. continues to violate treaties with the Gayogoho:no by recognizing Clint Halftown as the liaison for the Cayuga Nation. Regardless of the charges of irregularities in the distribution of ballots that gave Mr. Halftown “more than 60%” of the vote in 2004, under the constitution of the Six Nations Confederacy, The Great Law of Peace, the sachems are chosen by a consensus of clan mothers of the Gayogoho:no people.
Kurt A. Jordan, Professor of Anthropology at Cornell University, recently published a pamphlet, “People in the Cayuga Lake Region: A Brief History.” This is the most recent scholarship on the history of contact between the settlers and the indigenous peoples in this region. It is a well-documented history with original sources and records, archaeological finds and oral stories. However, there is ambiguity and uncertainty in some facts and events that occurred over the course of more than 200 years. Jordan’s research of the history of the region comes from natives and settlers. He suggests that there’s more to uncover but this is what we know at the moment.
Where do we go from here? American citizens in the Finger Lakes region can accept the autonomy of the Gayogoho:no people. Despite the conflicts and errors of the past, it is never too late to do the honorable thing.
At the meeting with the county board on Aug. 10, 2021, Sachem Sam George said: “You are dealing with the wrong person. There are six others beside me who make up the traditional, proper government of the Cayuga Nation. We are the ones selected to deal with the outside world and old treaties … We want to be brothers with you. We don’t think we should be telling each other what to do. We ask.” (Finger Lakes Times, Aug. 12, 2021)
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors has taken a positive step in rejecting the bullying tactics of the Halftown administration. Their decision to support traditional leader Sachem George considers the safety and well being of everyone in the region. The board has sent letters to President Joe Biden and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in support of Sachem Sam George and the traditional government.
The Trade and Intercourse Act (1790) was established specifically to curtail NY’s illegal dealings. The Treaty of Canandaigua (1794) and the U.S. Constitution provide that only the federal government can negotiate with native nations.
Lastly, we can choose to accept the original nations of North America as an integral part of the culture of our country. “It is worth noting that Euro-Americans have been resident in this region for less than 2 percent of the entire span of human occupation. The Cayuga Lake region has been Indigenous territory for millennia.” (Jordan)
Jordan recently has written, “What sort of future the Gayogohó:no will have in their homelands remains very much up to all of us, whether we are Indigenous or non-Indigenous. The Gayogohó:no certainly will endure, and their tie to these lands and waters cannot be broken.” Along with our native neighbors, we will also continue to be here “as long as the grass grows, the rivers flow and the sun rises in the east.”