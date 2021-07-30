WATERLOO — Mozaic, a not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities in Seneca, Cayuga and Yates counties, has been awarded $56,500 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services.
The grants are to support Mozaic’s guardianship and recreation programs.
NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts (SNT) and pooled trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities by enabling them to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and other government benefit programs. For 2021, NYSARC Trust Services awarded a total of $3,080,500 to The Arc New York Chapters statewide, proudly fulfilling its commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.
Mozaic received $38,500 to provide guardianship services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate. Supported by Chapter staff and community volunteers, Mozaic’s Guardianship Program currently provides guardianship supports and services to six people and is ready to assist four more as a Standby or Alternate Standby guardian.
NYSARC Trust Services also awarded Mozaic $18,000 to support new recreational opportunities and enrich the lives of the more than 1,800 people it serves. Mozaic will use the recreation grant funds for summer outings to places like the zoo, state parks, and overnight stays, as well as, arts and crafts supplies, outdoor activities, and more!
To learn more about Mozaic and the programs and services it offers go to www.mozaic.org.
NYSARC Trust Services has administered supplemental needs trusts since 1972, helping thousands of people with disabilities. For more information, call (518) 439-8323 or go to www.nysarctrustservices.org.