SENECA FALLS — The National Women’s Hall of Fame will focus on Amy Bach’s book “Ordinary Justice: How America Holds Court” for it’s bimonthly conversation Thursday.
The virtual panel discussion centers on the injustice in the American judicial system.
Bach, CEO of Measures of Justice, founded the organization in 2011 as a followup to her book Ordinary Justice, which won the 2010 Robert F. Kennedy Book Award. Measures for Justice develops a data-driven set of performance measures to assess and compare the criminal justice process from arrest to post-conviction on a county-by-county basis. The data set comprises measures that address three broad categories: Fiscal responsibility, fair process and public safety.
An award-winning social entrepreneur, Bach joins other female experts on the NWHF panel.
They include:
• Sarah Deer, 2019 NWHF inductee — A citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma, Deer is a legal scholar, a university professor, and an engaged activist for indigenous women. Ending violence against women is her life’s goal. A lawyer by training but an advocate in practice, her scholarship focuses on the intersection of federal Indian law and victims’ rights, using indigenous feminist principles as a framework. Her work to end violence against Native women has received national recognition from the American Bar Association and the Department of Justice as well as a MacArthur fellowship.
• Shani Mitchell — A lifelong public servant, Mitchell has spent many years as a prosecutor in Rochester and Atlanta. She served as an assistant district attorney for the Office of the Monroe County District Attorney for five years, and currently is a municipal attorney with the City of Rochester.
• Mridula Raman — Raman is the clinical supervising attorney in Berkeley Law School’s Death Penalty Clinic, where she works with law students to represent death-sentenced individuals in a number of states. Previously, she served as an assistant federal public defender in the Capital Habeas Unit of the office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Arizona.
The discussion will be moderated by Sharon Stiller, attorney at Abrams Fensterman.
Register for the event at www.womenofthehall.org/national-womens-hall-of-fame-book-club/
Thanks to the sponsorship of CNB, not for profits, educators and students can register at no cost.