SENECA FALLS — The National Women’s Hall of Fame has announced the schedule for its three-day community celebration in recognition of the 2021-22 induction class.
Induction weekend will be Sept. 23-25 and will honor Octavia E. Butler, Judy Chicago, Rebecca Halstead, Mia Hamm, Joy Harjo, Emily Howland, Katherine Johnson, Indra Nooyi, and Michelle Obama.
“With the addition of this year’s class, the National Women’s Hall of Fame honors 302 extraordinary women whose achievements and stories serve as inspiration to all,” said Jennifer Gabriel, executive director of the National Women’s Hall of Fame. “This year marks our 30th Induction ceremony and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our entire community.”
The weekend’s festivities include:
Friday, Sept. 23
• Induction Festival, 4-9:30 p.m. at People’s Park, Seneca Falls — The celebration will kick off with a festival in People’s Park featuring music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and vendors. At 9 p.m., all eyes will turn to the sky for a fireworks display sponsored by Sessler Wrecking and Generations Bank.
Saturday, Sept. 24
• Induction Ceremony, 2-4 p.m., Smith Opera House, Geneva — The Smith Opera House will host the Hall’s 30th Induction Ceremony. The 2021 Ceremony was postponed due to COVID and all ticketholders will be accommodated for 2022. Hall officials will announce details about any additional ticket sales in early August. If you are interested in joining the waitlist for tickets, please email induction@womenofthehall.org
• Induction Ceremony Watch Party, 2-4 p.m., The National Women’s Hall of Fame, 1 Canal St., Seneca Falls
Sunday, Sept. 25
• Mill Around the Hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The National Women’s Hall of Fame, 1 Canal St., Seneca Falls — An open house at the historic Seneca Knitting Mill, home to the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Explore introductory exhibits and meet staff and members of the Board at this free drop-in event sponsored by BonaDent Dental Laboratories.
These free and low-cost activities are a part of the Hall’s commitment to the community. In addition to Induction Weekend, the Hall hosts community events throughout the year. To stay informed about upcoming events, join the mailing list by contacting admin@womenofthehall.org.
Additional information about Induction weekend, as well as answers to frequently asked questions, can be found the Induction 2022 webpage.