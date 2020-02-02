CORNING — State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, has been tapped by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay to serve as assistant minority leader.
Barclay became minority leader when former leader Brian Kolb resigned following his driving-while-intoxicated charge New Year’s Eve.
Palmesano said he will assume a greater role in “managing internal operations, promoting conference priorities and fostering productive relationships with advocacy groups and members across the aisle.” The assemblyman said he is “grateful to Leader Barclay for the trust and confidence he has placed in me. I look forward to working with him and all the members of our conference in this new leadership role. I will work tirelessly to use this new responsibility and opportunity as another way to fight for the important priorities of the residents I have the privilege to serve in the 132nd Assembly District.”
The 132nd includes all of Yates County and southern Seneca County.
The other assistant minority leader is Gary Finch, R-126, of Springport, Cayuga County.
“(Palmesano) is among the most highly regarded members of our conference and has earned the respect of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” Barclay said. “He has done tremendous work for the people of his district and here in Albany, and I’m pleased to appoint him as assistant minority leader. His intelligence, experience and diligence will be valuable in this important leadership position, and I look forward to working with him to move our agenda forward.”
Palmesano’s office said he “has emerged as a leading voice in the state Legislature on issues ranging from transportation infrastructure, corrections, services for our state’s most vulnerable citizens — the developmentally disabled and promoting organ and tissue donation.”
The assemblyman will continue to serve as the ranking member of the Energy Committee, in addition to serving on the Corporations, Corrections, Insurance and Ways & Means committees. He also will continue serving on the bipartisan Legislative Commission on Rural Resources.